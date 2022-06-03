The East Baton Rouge Public Defender's office has been starkly divided between former employees who feel its new leader is jeopardizing client representation and current staff who believe she has brought much-needed structure, an investigative report says.
Days after State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle demanded officials launch a probe into the tenure of Chief Lisa Parker, who started last July, State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns appointed a committee of Parker's district defender peers to conduct a fact-finding mission into the office.
The committee, composed of three district defenders from other jurisdictions across the state, contacted 14 employees from the office and interviewed a total of eight people, plus Parker. They presented their findings in a report dated May 16.
"Drawing from our collective experience as district defenders and observations during this process, we found the issues largely stem from the how Ms. Parker made changes within the office, rather than what she changed or why she changed it," the report says.
In a written statement, a spokesperson for Parker said the office is pleased with the findings of the peer review and that they feel the committee “conducted a fair evaluation.”
“Ms. Parker maintains she has one goal, to serve the indigent community,” the statement said. “Murders and violent crimes in the capital city are on a rise. Our office is very busy serving the city. This review shows our office is currently united and moving forward together to continue to provide fair and equitable representation to the indigent community.”
Marcelle, however, said the report ultimately failed to address her concerns.
"There was no substance to it," she said. "It was very shallow, in my opinion. It definitely did not address the issues they’re having in courts or the indigent defendants that are being rescheduled due to a lack of attorneys."
State Public Defender Starns did not return a request to comment on the report's findings.
Parker has been a polarizing figure in the local public defender community over the last year. Soon after her July appointment, employees began resigning in droves, leaving few attorneys with valuable trial experience. Weeks after Marcelle urged officials to investigate the office, citing protracted dysfunction and lack of communication, she called for Parker to be fired outright.
Meanwhile, a local criminal court judge has privately told colleagues that turmoil in the office is creating ongoing problems in her section of court, emails obtained by The Advocate show.
The findings
The five former employees interviewed by the committee echoed some of Marcelle's concerns — noting "sweeping changes" in the office happened with "very little explanation or transition time."
They felt those changes were made "without learning about the jurisdiction, internal workings of the office, or the employees," the report says.
Court sections were re-assigned on short notice, the former employees said, "leaving little time for transition, or to inform clients of what was happening."
They said Parker's staffing changes caused caseloads to increase, which meant there was not enough time for attorneys to return client calls so "requests for support went unanswered." This raised further concerns about "continuity of representation for clients and the number of cases lingering with no attorney assigned," the report says.
Three current employees, on the other hand, praised Parker's "rules, policies, and structure" they felt "were much needed in the office."
"Current employees view the office as a positive work environment in which they can thrive," the report says.
They said in the report that Parker's meetings are organized, she performs evaluations and hosts a monthly coffee and donuts gathering at her office. In addition to hiring four new investigators, they said she handled the finances of the office by identifying critical issues, such as salary imblanaces.
The current employees also noted they did not think Parker was unfair in how she ran the office, pointing out that she held a staff meeting right after she arrived to convey her expectations.
"The former employees who left were all part of the same group and left abruptly," the report says. "Overall, current employees seem to feel that Ms. Parker made necessary changes and she is the right person to lead the office at this time."
In a separate interview, Parker told the committee that, after reviewing the office books she began to make administrative changes, such as creating a sick and vacation leave policy and changing payroll pocedure.
Early on, she called for all employees to submit a resume and cover letter "because she did not know them and what their skills were." But some former employees viewed it as an application for jobs they already held, the report says.
Parker also provided examples of office camraderie in the report, such as coworkers sharing a meal together for Thanksgiving and Christmas, along with the coffee and donuts monthly meet up.
Next steps
Although the committee noted Parker was "open, cooperative, honest, and forthcoming" during the process, they included recommendations at the end of their three-page report.
They suggested Parker seek advice from other district defenders "at least until local rapport is established," and "evaluate the structure of her administration" to "pace any changes," the report says.
She should continue to build relationships with judges, the prior administration and employees, the report says, and do the same with other community members with a stake in the office to "sustain her tenure."
Parker has spent more than two decades serving a variety of positions in the criminal justice system and was appointed to chief last year following a 6-3 vote by the public defender board. She replaced Chief Public Defender Michael Mitchell, a 27-year veteran, after he stepped down in early 2021 to join the board in an administrative role.