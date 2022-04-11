A Baker man accused of shooting LSU basketball player Wayde Sims to death during a 2018 street brawl just off the Southern University campus was convicted Monday of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Dyteon Simpson, 23, did not testify in his own defense at his second-degree murder trial. His attorneys rested their case earlier Monday without calling any witnesses.
The state also rested its case Monday morning after replaying for the jury three videos of the fight, as well as a video of first responders trying unsuccessfully to resuscitate Sims, 20. Jurors were also allowed to step out of the jury box Monday and view a 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine presented as evidence. Prosecutors said that was the gun used by Simpson to kill Sims.
Recently fired LSU basketball coach Will Wade sat in the courtroom three rows behind Sims' parents as the prosecution and defense delivered their closing arguments Monday.
The jury heard testimony Thursday and Friday.
Authorities said Simpson shot Sims in the face with the 9 mm after Sims intervened during a fistfight on Harding Boulevard to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern campus. The jury saw the three videos of the fight and shooting for the first time Friday.
Prosecutor Jermaine Guillory told to the jury in his opening statement last week that Sims' slaying was murder, but defense lawyer Hunter Thomas called it justifiable homicide.
On Monday, prosecutor Michelle Lacoste displayed a photograph of a smiling Sims for the jury and argued to the panel of eight women and four men that Simpson cannot claim the defense of justifiable homicide because he inserted himself into the brawl with a gun.
“It is clear the defendant is not entitled to use this defense,” she said. “Inserting yourself in a fight with this gun makes you the aggressor.”
Sims, she added, was not the aggressor because he was trying to defend a friend.
With Sims’ parents, Wayne and Fay Sims, seated in the front row of the courtroom behind the prosecution table, Lacoste said, “The family of Wayde Sims deserves justice; the community and the state demand justice.”
She reminded the jury that DNA evidence retrieved from a pair of glasses found on the scene matched a DNA sample that Simpson gave investigators. The glasses were knocked off the shooter’s face during the fight, according to witness statements contained in an arrest report.
Margaret Lagattuta, who also represents Simpson, told the jury Monday that her client was essentially blind once his glasses fell to the ground. She also reminded the panel that Sims was 6-foot-6 and 60 pounds heavier than the 5-foot-8 Simpson.
“6-foot-6 versus 5-foot-8. Blind. Can’t see,” she said. “Is that a fair fight? Is it?”
Lagattuta also referred to Simpson as a “skinny little kid” and said he “kind of looks like Urkel,” whose real name is Jaleel White, the geeky or nerdy character on the former television sitcom "Family Matters."
“Athlete versus Urkel. Trained athlete versus Urkel,” she said. “Wayde is not afraid of going after him. You don’t think Wayde Sims saw that gun? He wasn’t afraid of that gun.”
Lagattuta argued Simpson is not guilty. “At worst it’s negligent homicide,” she said.
Prosecutor Jermaine Guillory disagreed in the state’s rebuttal closing argument, saying Sims was shot down “unjustifiably.”
Guillory said it was a member of Simpson’s group who threw the first punch at Sims’ friend.
“The only time Wayde threw a punch is when someone threw a punch at him or his friend,” he said.
Sims’ response, Guillory added, was reasonable and proportional in that he “met force with force.”
He said Simpson “was going to win that fight by any means necessary, fairly or unfairly.”
“The gun always wins,” he said. “This was never going to be a fair fight. He (Simpson) was never going to lose this fight.”
Simpson was arrested in Sims’ Sept. 28, 2018, killing while riding in the front passenger seat of his girlfriend’s car the next day. A 9 mm pistol with an extended magazine found under that seat matched the bullet recovered from Sims’ body and a shell casing recovered from the shooting scene.
Sims starred at University High before playing at LSU. His father, Wayne Sims, played basketball at LSU under then-Coach Dale Brown in the late 1980s.