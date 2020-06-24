A Baton Rouge boy accused of shooting an elderly woman to death during a botched December burglary at her home near Tiger Bend and Antioch roads has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Xavier Cade, 15, was indicted back in March in the killing of Angela Haymon, 74, but the coronavirus pandemic delayed his arraignment until now.

Cade entered his not guilty plea Friday before 19th Judicial District Commissioner Nicole Robinson, who set his bail at $150,000 and ordered him to have to contact with the victim’s family and friends. Robinson appointed the local public defenders office to represent the boy.

Haymon was investigating a noise under her carport on Morel Avenue in the Antioch Villa subdivision the night of Dec. 30 when she was allegedly shot to death by Xavier Cade. Her husband heard the gunfire from inside the house, went outside to confront the teens and shot Xavier Cade in the back while Cade was fleeing the scene. Cade got help from a neighbor and was hospitalized, then arrested after undergoing surgery.

Xavier Cade told his mother he was trying to break into cars when the deadly confrontation occurred, testimony at a juvenile court hearing in February revealed. Octavia Cade said Xavier told her he was under the carport when the victim came out of the house yelling for the boys to leave and then grabbed the rifle he was holding, causing the weapon to go off in the process.

Cade faces a minimum sentence of life in prison with the chance to seek parole after serving 25 years if he's convicted as charged in the slaying.

His next court date is Sept. 10 before state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.

Cade's brother, Jerome Cade, 16, is accused of taking part in the burglary at Haymon's residence. A juvenile court judge in February found probable cause only for an attempted burglary charge against Jerome Cade. That finding does not preclude the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office from trying to prosecute Jerome Cade in district court on more serious charges.