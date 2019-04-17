Former "Sons of Guns" reality TV personality Will Hayden's convictions and life prison sentence, plus 40 years, for raping two preteen girls in East Baton Rouge Parish were affirmed Wednesday by a state appeals court.

Hayden, 53, of Greenwell Springs, also is serving a life term for sex crimes in Livingston Parish.

Hayden was found guilty in East Baton Rouge in 2017 on two counts of aggravated rape of a young girl in 2013 and 2014, and one count of forcible rape of another preteen in the early 1990s.

Several months after those convictions, Hayden pleaded "no contest" in Livingston to aggravated rape of the same girl he raped several years ago in East Baton Rouge, and aggravated incest of his oldest daughter and ex-"Sons of Guns" co-star Stephanie Hayden.

The reality TV show aired from 2011 to 2014 on the Discovery Channel and featured Red Jacket Firearms, a custom gun shop in Baton Rouge. The show was canceled following Hayden's first arrest in the summer of 2014.