A Baton Rouge teenager was indicted Wednesday on murder and other charges in a Christmas Eve home invasion that left one teen dead and another injured.

Koverias Kawan Garner, 17, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Gervonte Taplin, 17.

Garner, of 3779 Eaton St., also was indicted on single counts of attempted second-degree murder and home invasion.

Taplin was killed and his younger brother, who was 10 at the time, was injured inside their home on Turret Drive off Millerville Road in the Avalon subdivision.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's detectives have said the deadly incident stemmed from gang violence.

Taplin's Sony PlayStation was stolen during the home invasion, and investigators linked Garner to the theft, the Sheriff's Office said.

Garner, identified as a member of a violent street gang, admitted to his role in the home invasion and slaying, authorities said.

After graduating from high school, Taplin planned to attend Southeastern Louisiana University, join its lacrosse team and study information technology to become a video game designer, his mother has said.

Garner's case has been assigned to state District Judge Kelly Balfour.