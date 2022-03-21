A Baton Rouge man accused of strangling a woman and fatally stabbing her roommate in their West Brookstown Drive apartment in 2020 no longer faces second-degree murder charges in the gruesome double homicide.
Prosecutors dismissed those counts against Albert Carter, 50, last week, but East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Monday the investigation into the "senseless" killings of Saydie Thomas and Roland Franklin remains open.
Franklin and Carter are cousins, Moore said.
"Unfortunately and despite additional investigation, the circumstantial evidence available to us at this time is not sufficient to meet the state's burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt," Moore said.
"If additional evidence is brought to our attention in the future, we will proceed accordingly," he added. "There are no time limitations on our ability to reinstitute prosecution in this matter."
Andrew Bevinetto, who represents Carter, said his client is thankful prosecutors dropped the charges.
"It was the correct decision given the lack of evidence that existed," he said. "Over the past 20 months, Mr. Carter has maintained his innocence. It is unfortunate he was unable to afford bail."
Both Moore and Bevinetto declined to comment further on any specific facts of the case.
Carter was indicted in July 2020 in the slaying two months earlier of Thomas, 24, and Franklin, 38.
The victims' bodies were found May 19, 2020, when Baton Rouge police conducted a welfare check at their address in the 4100 block of West Brookstown near its intersection with Prescott Road and discovered a gruesome scene after knocking down the door.
Thomas' relatives have said they were told Franklin's family had called police for the welfare check because they hadn't seen him in some time.
Thomas and Franklin were killed sometime between May 14, 2020, and the day they were found, the indictment stated. Police have not identified a motive for the killings.
An anonymous Crime Stoppers tip assisted with the investigation, police said after Carter's arrest.
Thomas and Franklin met in Minnesota several months before the double homicide while she was living with her brother there, her family said. The two had spent some time with Thomas' relatives in Michigan but then traveled to his hometown of Baton Rouge for Thanksgiving 2019 and ended up getting an apartment together, relatives said.
Before her death, Thomas was making plans to leave Baton Rouge and return to Michigan after her latest adventure had turned sour, said her mother, Patricia Olson. She would call her mom and identical twin sister in tears, describing the dangerous neighborhood in which she lived.