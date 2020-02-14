A Baton Rouge woman recorded on video beating her 93-year-old mother with a belt last month has pleaded guilty to a cruelty charge and will be sentenced May 14.

Lottie Morgan, 57, pleaded guilty Thursday to a count of cruelty to the infirm — the charge on which she was initially arrested, and prosecutors dismissed an aggravated second-degree battery charge. She has no prior criminal history.

State District Judge Kelly Balfour ordered Morgan to have no contact with the victim and to undergo a mental health evaluation in advance of her sentencing. Morgan is now free on bail.

The cruelty charge carries up to 10 years in prison.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said Friday that Morgan’s cruelty plea “best meets the facts of the case especially in light of most recent information as to the extent of the victim’s injuries and her ability to recall the events that occurred.”

“This plea is in the best interest of this vulnerable victim who will now not be required to endure further court proceedings,” he added.

Morgan, who had pleaded not guilty Jan. 27, was accused of beating her mother with a belt as the elderly woman sat on a toilet. Officers found bruises on the woman.

The woman's grandson posted the video of the beating on Twitter after Morgan was booked on a cruelty charge. The video went viral. Prosecutors added the aggravated second-degree battery charge after reviewing the complete police report and the video.

Morgan's attorney, Dele Adebamiji, has said Morgan is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after caring for several elderly family members. He acknowledged that what Morgan did to her mother is inexcusable.