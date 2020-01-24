A woman who was caught on camera apparently beating her 93-year-old mother has been returned to jail and faces a more serious charge after the video went viral on social media.
Lottie Morgan was initially arrested Jan. 13 after officers received a complaint that Morgan had physically and verbally abused an elderly woman, according to booking documents. Officers found bruises on the woman and obtained a video allegedly showing Morgan hitting her with a belt.
Morgan was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of cruelty to persons with infirmities. She posted $1,500 bond a few days later and was released, court records show.
The woman's grandson posted the video of the beating on Twitter on Wednesday. It has been retweeted more than 42,600 times.
On Thursday, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office filed documents adding a more serious count of aggravated second-degree battery to the abuse charge. They also requested that Morgan's bail be increased and the she be brought back into custody, which 19th Judicial District Court Commissioner Kina Kimble granted.
Jail records show Morgan was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Friday.
In court documents, prosecutors say they added the aggravated second-degree battery charge after reviewing the complete police report and the video of the incident.
On Monday, there will be a hearing before Judge Kelly Balfour on whether Morgan should be granted bail. That hearing is part of Gwen's Law, which was created to evaluate whether defendants have the potential to harm a member of their family or the public, given the domestic nature of arresting charges.
Prosecutors intend to play video of the alleged beating at that hearing.
“I know what she did is inexcusable,” said Dele Adebamiji, Morgan's defense attorney. But she said Morgan is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after caring for her grandmother until she died at the age of 104 and her grandfather until he died in his early 90s. Morgan is taking a host of medications, he noted.
Adebamiji said Morgan had no incidents while caring for her other elderly family members.
District Attorney Hillar Moore III said in an interview that state and local elderly protective services offices have applied for funding from a victims-of-crime reparation fund to be able to get a sitter for the woman.