A state trooper accused in the 2018 shooting of an unarmed teenager during a traffic stop behind a Perkins Road grocery store will appear in court Jan. 29 to be informed of the charges against her and enter a plea.

Kasha Domingue's attorney, Tommy Dewey, said Tuesday she will plead not guilty to aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of a weapon when she appears before state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth.

The January arraignment date was selected Monday.

Domingue, 43, was indicted Oct. 1 by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury in the July 10, 2018, shooting of Clifton Dilley, who was left partially paralyzed. The incident occurred behind the Village Grocery.

Dilley, then 19, was a passenger in a car whose driver had been pulled over for allegedly making an illegal U-turn. Domingue allegedly shot at Dilley while he fled, striking him in the back.

The battery charge accuses Domingue of "intentionally inflicting serious bodily injury" and the weapons charge says she "discharged a firearm in a place where it was foreseeable that it might have resulted in death or great bodily harm to a human being."

A state investigator's affidavit says Dilley was charging toward Domingue when he was shot, but a federal lawsuit claims he was running away.

The Advocate reported in 2018 that Domingue had been wearing a "defective" body camera that did not record the shooting, according to the trooper's attorney at the time. The lawyer also said Domingue had been driving a new State Police vehicle that was "not properly equipped" with a dashboard camera, a device that typically records all State Police traffic stops.

However, according to Dilley's lawsuit, the nearby surveillance footage from Village Grocery did not malfunction and provided evidence of the encounter.

Domingue initially reported to dispatch that she had fired her stun gun at Dilley, rather than her service weapon, which slowed the emergency response, the lawsuit says.

In three prior instances — within an eight-month span — Domingue fired a stun gun at people she encountered while on duty, all of whom were unarmed, according to use of force documents obtained from Louisiana State Police.

Just hours before Dilley's shooting, Domingue had fired her stun gun after pulling over a vehicle without a license plate in Baton Rouge. A passenger also fled the scene and Domingue fired her stun gun at him as he climbed a residential fence on Oak Creek Road, a use of force report says.

Domingue, who graduated from the State Police training academy in December 2015, has been placed on paid leave pending an administrative investigation.