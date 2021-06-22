AMITE CITY — A grand jury found no evidence to support bringing criminal charges against a homeowner or a Tangipahoa Sheriff’s deputy involved in a double shooting last November that left a suspected burglar dead and the homeowner injured.

Convened Friday in Amite, the grand jury returned a “no true” bill — a determination that a body of evidence does not form grounds for an indictment — after a review of the Nov. 20, 2020 incident Louisiana State Police was investigating, District Attorney Scott Perrilloux said Monday.

The jury’s decision likely means neither the homeowner nor the sheriff’s deputy will face criminal charges for their roles in the shooting.

At the time, police offered few details about the episode that led to 27-year-old Pumpkin Center resident Jordan Patterson being shot dead on Coleman Road near Robert. They only said that the deputy responded to a reported burglary and that Patterson was killed and the homeowner was wounded; police would not say who shot whom.

On Monday, Perrilloux said the evidence compiled by State Police and presented to the grand jury showed that the homeowner, who was carrying a rifle, discovered Patterson in the act of burgling his shed. The two got in a hand-to-hand-scuffle before the homeowner eventually cleared enough space between the two of them to fire the rifle at Patterson, killing him, according to Perrilloux.

The Tangipahoa deputy arrived at the scene while the two were scuffling and saw the homeowner shoot Patterson. Unsure of who the initial burglar was, the deputy fired at the homeowner, Perrilloux said.

The grand jury could have brought charges against either the homeowner or the deputy if they had found the evidence sufficient, Perrilloux said.

“We did not present any particular individuals as a specific target” for criminal charges, he said. “It could have been the deputy, or the homeowner. The grand jury’s conclusion was that the evidence did not support criminal charges against either of those two individuals.”

Patterson’s mother, Stacy Norman, was “beside herself” to learn that no charges would be brought against the person who killed her son, she said in a phone interview Monday.

“It makes me feel like they’re trying to cover something up,” said Norman, 49, referencing what she felt was a lack of transparency by law enforcement surrounding the circumstances of her son’s death.

She said she has not considered taking legal actions of her own yet because she finds it impossible to know what happened that night.

“They’re not going to charge anyone, and whoever shot my son is going to get away scot-free,” she said.