One of two cousins convicted of manslaughter in a 2017 slaying outside a Plank Road barbershop is seeking a third trial, claiming a juror in last month's retrial was an eyewitness in the case but did not tell the court.

Jordale and Denver Carter were accused of killing Karl "Tunchie" Moore Jr., 32, during a robbery in the parking lot of the Prestige Unisex Salon, then pawning Moore's gold chain an hour and 15 minutes after his death.

Jordale Carter's attorneys, in a motion for a new trial filed late last week, claim one of the alternate jurors recently told them that one of the jurors was in the pawn shop when Moore's jewelry was pawned Dec. 29, 2017.

The male juror reportedly revealed that information to two other jurors and the alternate juror during an unsupervised smoke break on Nov. 22 at the retrial, the motion states. The juror's revelation came shortly after prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video from the pawn shop of the transaction.

"Ah man, I thought they were going to show my face next," the alternate juror, in a sworn affidavit, quoted the juror saying. The juror recalled one of the defendants trying to get the female cashier's number, the alternate juror added.

"It is my belief ... that he was actually in the pawn shop during that time but out of range of the camera," the alternate juror wrote in his Dec. 16 affidavit.

Jordale Carter, 24, of Zachary, and Denver Carter, 26, of Baton Rouge, were found guilty of manslaughter Nov. 30. They are scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 7.

"Because Defendant was substantially prejudiced by a juror claiming to have been an actual eye-witness in this case, the jury verdict previously entered should be vacated and the Defendant should be granted a new trial," lawyers Stephen Sterling, Ryan Thompson and Sharrolyn Jackson Miles, who represent Jordale Carter, argue in their motion.

His lawyers contend that the information contained in the alternate juror's affidavit "plainly shows a grave prejudicial error and defect in the proceedings."

Because the Carter cousins were tried together, a ruling in Cardale's favor also would apply to Denver.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said his office takes the allegations made in the defense motion very seriously.

"We all have a shared responsibility to ensure that, at every stage of a proceeding, our justice system remains a fair process for all involved," Moore said.

"However, from our review, there has not been an allegation that any impropriety occurred during any deliberations," he added. "The extrajudicial hearsay interpretation of a comment from a person not involved in jury deliberations, we believe, is not sufficient to warrant a new trial under these circumstances."

Alternate jurors do not take part in jury deliberations.

Jordale Carter's attorneys also filed a motion to disqualify the trial judge, state District Judge Tarvald Smith, from hearing the new trial motion and any subsequent proceedings in the case.

They say they intend to call Smith as a witness because the alternate juror claims to have met with the 19th Judicial District Court's jury coordinator on Dec. 1, the day after the guilty verdicts were returned, and told her what the alleged eyewitness had shared with him and two other jurors during the trial. The alternate juror says the jury coordinator assured him that she would notify the judge.

The alternate juror says he never heard from anyone at the court as a follow-up.

The Carters would have been sentenced to life in prison without parole if convicted of second-degree murder at their December 2020 trial, which ended in a mistrial when the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict.

They now face up to 40 years behind bars for manslaughter in the fatal shooting.