A West Feliciana-area lawyer and former assistant prosecutor in multiple judicial districts was charged Thursday on sexual assault charges stemming from allegations he molested a minor in 2003, according to court records.

A grand jury indicted David Opperman, a West Feliciana lawyer and former assistant prosecutor in multiple districts, with two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery.

Opperman is accused of assaulting the girl in West Feliciana Parish in October 2003, according to the indictment filed by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, which is prosecuting the case.

Jim Boren, a lawyer representing Opperman, said he was disappointed and surprised by the grand jury’s decision but couldn’t comment further, having not seen the arrest warrant or other documents filed in the case.

Opperman, 58, of St. Francisville, has worked at various law firms since 1994 and served as an assistant district attorney for the 1st Judicial District in Caddo Parish, 19th Judicial District in East Baton Rouge Parish and 7th Judicial District in Catahoula and Concordia parishes.

He ran unsuccessfully for 20th Judicial District Attorney in East and West Feliciana parishes against incumbent Sam D'Aquilla in 2014, a bitter race that complicated the initial criminal case D’Aquilla filed against Opperman more than two years ago.

Opperman's lawyers had called for D’Aquilla to step down from the case, arguing in court filings Opperman was cooperating in a federal criminal probe of D'Aquilla when Opperman was accused in late 2017 of molesting the girl.

D'Aquilla has called those claims "absurd and ridiculous" and "outrageous.”

The U.S. The Attorneys Office in Baton Rouge says it neither confirms nor denies the existence of federal investigations as a matter of policy.

Boren's filing alleged the federal investigation involved D’Aquilla destroying evidence and granting of “an enormously generous plea deal” to a man convicted of sex crimes against children.

After D'Aquilla recused himself from the case in 2018, the state Attorney General's Office stepped in as the ad hoc prosecutor and dismissed the charge. State prosecutors also conducted their own review of the allegations before bringing the case before a grand jury.

An arrest warrant arrant was issued for Opperman’s following Thursday’s indictment.

Opperman plans to turn himself in to authorities and they’ll ask for a speedy trial, Boren said.