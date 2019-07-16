Then-LSU fraternity member Matthew Naquin deleted nearly 700 files from his cellphone during the 2017 Max Gruver hazing probe after learning that a search warrant had been issued for the phone, federal agents testified Tuesday.

FBI agent Michael Karaty told the jury at Naquin's negligent homicide trial that a state judge signed a search warrant for Naquin's phone on Nov. 8, 2017. Gruver, a Phi Delta Theta pledge, had died of alcohol poisoning on Sept. 14, 2017.

Karaty said he called Naquin's attorney, John McLindon, the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2017, and then emailed the warrant to him at 3:16 p.m.

FBI digital forensic examiner Nikilia Stovall testified Karaty's call to McLindon began at 3:13 p.m. and lasted seven minutes. At 3:59 p.m., she said, almost 700 files were deleted from Naquin's phone.

Stovall said she doesn't know what information was deleted because the FBI could not recover the files.

East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors have said they have no information to suggest any wrongdoing on McLindon’s part.

Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, had been arrested in October 2017 but was not formally charged until early 2018.

Naquin has since been charged with obstruction of justice in relation to the deleted phone files, but he is currently standing trial only on the negligent homicide charge.

Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died following a hazing ritual called “Bible study,” in which Phi Delta Theta pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity.

His blood-alcohol level was 0.495 percent, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. An autopsy also detected THC, the chemical found in marijuana, in his system.

Several witnesses have testified that Naquin appeared to target Gruver that ill-fated night and was central to the hazing event.

Stovall also testified Tuesday that an examination of Naquin's phone showed that a Google search for Everclear — a grain alcohol — was performed on Aug. 24, 2017, about three weeks before Gruver's alcohol-related death.

Many of Gruver's former pledge brothers who attended the Bible study have testified that Naquin and other Phi Delta Theta members instructed Gruver and other pledges to drink 190-proof Everclear that night.

Naquin's former LSU roommate, Ryan Matthew Isto, 20, of Butte, Montana, and ex-LSU student Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, pleaded no contest last year to misdemeanor hazing and testified last week.

Another former LSU student charged with hazing, Patrick Andrew Forde, 22, of Westwood, Massachusetts, also testified as a prosecution witness. Prosecutors said they’ll decide later whether to prosecute him.

Naquin faces up to five years in prison if convicted on negligent homicide.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033 as a result of the probe into Gruver’s death.