A Baton Rouge man accused of killing one person and injuring another in a June 22 shooting off Plank Road was indicted Wednesday by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury.

Trenton Taplin, 23, of the 4100 block of Sherwood Street, was charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Gary Fielding, 29, and attempted second-degree murder in the wounding of a woman, 21.

The double shooting occurred on Fairfields Avenue.

Taplin would be sentenced to a mandatory term of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder.

His case has been assigned to state District Judge Richard Anderson.