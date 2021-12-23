A plaque in the 19th Judicial District Courthouse lobby commemorates the ribbon cutting and dedication of the new courthouse a decade ago. It also reflects how the composition of the once-majority-White court has changed over the past decade.

When the 11-story 19th JDC building opened at the corner of North Boulevard and St. Louis Street in 2011, White judges outnumbered Black judges on the court by a 2-to-1 margin, or 10 to 5.

Today, nine of the 15 judges who were on the 19th JDC bench a decade ago are no longer there, and the new racial makeup of the court consists of nine Black and six White jurists.

Several of the 19th JDC's current judges said the shift in the court's racial composition can be traced to shifting demographics, particularly in the northern part of East Baton Rouge Parish.

"As populations change, the result is what we see today," Judge Don Johnson, who is Black and has served on the court since 1999, said in a recent interview.

"It's a reflection of the parish: the demographics just have changed in East Baton Rouge Parish," added Judge Tarvald Smith, a Black judge elected to the 19th JDC in 2019. "The court is changing along with the parish."

The court's 15 judges are elected solely from East Baton Rouge, five each from three sub-districts.

The historically majority-White southern subdistrict remains that way today, with 69% of its registered voters being White and 23.5% Black. The judges currently elected from that sub-district — William Morvant, Tim Kelley, Beau Higginbotham, Fred Crifasi and Kelly Balfour — are all White.

The majority Black sub-district that covers the middle of the parish, including the inner city, has an electorate that is 83% Black and just 13% White. The judges currently sitting in that subdistrict are all Black — Johnson, Wilson Fields, Trudy White, Smith and Eboni Johnson-Rose.

The racial makeup of the electorate in those two sub-districts has remained consistent over the past decade, but the same cannot be said of the northern sub-district.

Ten years ago, 56% of that sub-district's registered voters were White and 41% were Black. Today, the sub-district that includes Baker and Zachary is 50% Black and 45% White.

Chip Moore, who has been on the 19th JDC bench since 2005, is the only White judge currently elected from the northern sub-district. Ron Johnson, who is Don Johnson's twin brother and was elected in 2019, and Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts, Will Jorden and Christopher Dassau, each elected last year, are Black.

"It absolutely goes to show the makeup of the parish," Jorden said. "This didn't happen overnight. It was a long road to get here."

Moore was hospitalized with the coronavirus, on a ventilator and unable to personally sign his qualifying papers by the July 2020 deadline, but the state Supreme Court ruled that the extraordinary pandemic should not knock him out of his reelection bid.

The high court allowed Moore's campaign chairman to sign the judge's papers so Moore could appear on the November 2020 ballot. The justices said Moore only had to sign them by the day before that election, which he ultimately did. Moore, a Republican, was then reelected after his two challengers — Democrats Dale Glover, who is Black, and Jennifer Moisant, who is White — dropped out.

Dassau, a Democrat, unseated Republican incumbent Judge Richard Anderson, who is White and had served on the court since 1997. Ron Johnson, also a Democrat, defeated Republican Trae Welch, who is White, for the seat previously held by retired Judge Mike Erwin. Jorden beat fellow Democrat Dele Adebamiji for retired Judge Janice Clark's seat. Foxworth-Roberts defeated fellow Democrat and Baton Rouge City Court Judge Yvette Alexander for the seat previously held by 19th JDC Judge Beau Higginbotham.

Higginbotham was elected to the 19th JDC Division M seat in 2014 by voters in the northern sub-district, then to the Division C seat nearer to his home in the southern sub-district in 2019.

'Race is a factor'

Morvant, who has sat on the 19th JDC since 1997 and is retiring Dec. 31, agreed that populations change and demographics shift but said he hopes the electorate isn't choosing judges on the basis of skin color or gender.

"I don't care what color you are or what gender you are — it shouldn't matter," he said. "It should be the best candidate. That's the way it should be."

Don Johnson said it would be naïve to think race doesn't factor into judicial elections.

"Race is a factor. Let's not sugarcoat this," he said. "Race has always been a factor in our culture. It's not the sole factor."

Smith concurred, saying race and political affiliation do "play a role."

"But I think the electorate is smart enough to look beyond party and race and select the most qualified candidate," he said.

Smith said the changing demographics of the northern sub-district mean that Black, Democratic-minded candidates now have a chance to get elected in a sub-district previously dominated by White Republicans.

"Is it an opportunity? Yes," said Smith, a former East Baton Rouge Parish School Board member. "I remember when an African-American Democrat could not get elected up there."

Jorden, who was elected by voters in the northern sub-district, is a former Orleans Parish and East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor.

"I think I add value to the bench," he said.

Jorden recalled the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s 'I have a dream' speech in which he longed for a nation in which his children would not be judged "by the color of their skin but by the content of their character."

"It doesn't mean you don't see color," Jorden said, "but I'm not judging you by it. Too many people miss it."

Don Johnson said a majority Black court does not mean Black people appearing before the bench should expect preferential treatment.

"I don't know what the perception is," he said. "I don't know if they're expecting a different result because of the person. If they do, they're wrong."

A judicial candidate can run in any of the 19th JDC sub-districts, regardless of where the candidate lives, but a voter can only cast a ballot in the sub-district in which the voter resides.

Nevertheless, Smith said, "I want to be fair to the entire parish."

A 'diverse and inclusive' court

Don Johnson said he's pleased with the strides that Black people have made on the 19th JDC but disappointed that other minorities have not sought seats on the court.

"I want the doors open for everybody," he said. "We're an American bench. We should reflect everybody. We'll get there. That's my vision. That's my desire. A court that's diverse and inclusive."

Jorden said he is a big proponent of diversity.

"Not just diversity of color, but diversity of thought," he said. "It's good to have individuals on the court who have those different life experiences. I think that's necessary."