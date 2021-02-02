Because Baton Rouge criminal Judge Beau Higginbotham has a beef with a majority of his colleagues over being snubbed for a civil seat on the 19th Judicial District Court, he must add them to lawsuit he filed in December, an appointed judge ruled Tuesday.

Higginbotham, who claims seniority dictates he be allowed to move to the civil bench, sued only East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn because the clerk's office is in charge of allotting cases to the 19th JDC's eight criminal and seven civil judges.

Ad hoc Judge Emile St. Pierre held a lengthy hearing in the case Jan. 25. Higginbotham testified at the hearing.

"Simply put, the evidence adduced ... seems to support the argument that the right of Judge Higginbotham to be assigned to a civil docket may have been denied by the actions of a majority of the judges of the 19th Judicial District Court by their not following their own previously-established policies," St. Pierre wrote Tuesday.

The judge noted that the 19th JDC judges are "indispensable parties" to the litigation. He gave Higginbotham 30 days to amend his lawsuit.

In a Jan. 4 order from nine of the 19th JDC judges, Welborn's office was told to allot the civil cases that formerly would have gone to Judge Janice Clark to Judge Ron Johnson. A week later, a second order from 10 of the court's judges informed the clerk's office that Johnson and fellow 19th JDC Judge Kelly Balfour would evenly share those civil cases while also splitting a criminal docket.

Higginbotham claims he was "next in line" in terms of seniority for the civil docket that Clark relinquished when she retired Dec. 31.

Higginbotham was elected to the 19th JDC Division M seat in fall 2014, then to the Division C seat nearer to his home in fall 2019. Ron Johnson, the twin brother of longtime 19th JDC Judge Don Johnson, also was elected in fall 2019.

A majority of Higginbotham's colleagues decided he lost his seniority on the court when he switched criminal divisions and, therefore, lost his right to lay claim to Clark's old civil seat. Higginbotham's lawsuit, however, argues there was "no gap" in his service on the court.

Higginbotham is the son of former state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Toni Higginbotham and ex-19th JDC Judge Leo Higginbotham.