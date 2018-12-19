Seven months after Marlon Romaine Carter was acquitted in the 2014 slaying of two homeless men in Baton Rouge, sparing him a lifetime behind bars, the Zachary man with three prior convictions was found guilty on a gun charge and sentenced to life in prison as a habitual offender.

This week, a state appellate court affirmed the 46-year-old Carter's 2017 conviction and life sentence, as well as his habitual offender classification.

The 1st Circuit Court of Appeal noted in a decision Monday that Carter's "lengthy criminal history" includes 16 arrests from 1990 to 2014.

His gun conviction stemmed from a routine traffic stop the night of July 23, 2014, when Baton Rouge police officers noticed Carter riding a bicycle with no lights on the front or back.

Carter fled, initially on the bike and then on foot, but was eventually trapped in an alley. At the end of the pursuit, officers found a loaded gun on the ground near him, the appeals court said.

Carter claims his life sentence is excessive because he was stopped for a mere traffic violation. He also argues his conviction did not involve the use of a gun but only the recovery of a discarded firearm.

"The defendant concludes that the life sentence imposed ... should shock anyone's sense of justice," Circuit Judge Jewel "Duke" Welch wrote for the panel that included Circuit Judges John Pettigrew and Wayne Ray Chutz.

Welch, however, said Carter "failed to clearly and convincingly show that ... he was a victim of the Legislature's failure to assign sentences that were meaningfully tailored to his culpability, the gravity of the offense, and the circumstances of the case."

Carter's prior convictions were in East Baton Rouge Parish for aggravated battery and second-degree battery, and in West Feliciana Parish for cocaine possession.

He was acquitted in 2016 in the shooting deaths of Travis Jones, 22, on July 10, 2014, and Charles Vincent, 59, on July 14, 2014. The gun that police found near Carter on July 23, 2014, was not the weapon used in the killings.

The bullets that killed Jones and Vincent were fired from the same gun, but it was never located.

Jones was found in the middle of South 17th Street between America Street and Louisiana Avenue, and Vincent was shot a few blocks away across the street from the Greyhound bus station on Florida Boulevard. Each was shot in the back; Vincent also was shot in the chest.