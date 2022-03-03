A Baton Rouge teenager who allegedly agreed to meet with his female victims and then demanded money and sex at gunpoint was indicted Thursday on rape and armed robbery counts.
Jayden Christopher Foster, 18, is accused of robbing and sexually assaulting two of his victims after answering their online advertisements for sex last summer.
Foster, of the 5200 block of Laca Street, allegedly robbed and raped a third woman after she met with him to buy marijuana.
Foster, who was indicted on three counts of first-degree rape and four counts of armed robbery, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of first-degree rape.
In one incident that occurred at a Rieger Road hotel in late August, an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office affidavit of probable cause alleges Foster robbed a woman of $480 in cash and forced her to perform a sex act on him after he went to her room.
The victim said Foster pulled her hair, pointed a handgun at her and stated, "Give me everything you got," the affidavit says. He threatened to kill her if she did not perform the sex act on him, the documents add.
Foster told authorities he stole $50 from the woman, the affidavit says.
After robbing a second victim who came to the room to meet the woman, Foster fled the property, according to the affidavit.
In a second incident that took place at a North Fuller Place residence in late August, Foster is accused of robbing a woman of $380 and forcing her to perform a sex act on him.
At one point during the encounter, Foster attempted to pull his pants all the way off, a separate affidavit states.
"The Victim at this time acted as if she was fainting. The Accused pointed the gun at the Victim and stated to get up or he was going to kill her," the affidavit says.
The woman told authorities that Foster stole $80 in cash, and made her use her Cash App application to transfer two $50 transactions. He then took the victim's phone and made two additional $100 transactions, the affidavit says.
"The victim later provided information from her Cash App application showing the money was sent to the same individual investigated in a similar incident," the affidavit states.
Foster made the woman turn both of her cell phones off and go into a bedroom closet, which he locked and then left with the phones, the records say.
In the final incident, a woman says she met Foster on Monet Drive in late July to purchase marijuana but was instead robbed at gunpoint of $120 and raped, another affidavit says.