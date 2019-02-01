A 26-year-old Baton Rouge man has been indicted in a November slaying on Sherwood Street near North Foster Drive.

Tiwan Snowden, of 5006 Sherwood St., was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury Thursday with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the shooting death of Clayton Wheeler.

Wheeler, 28, was shot Nov. 15 and died three days later.

Snowden told police he shot Wheeler multiple times and then tried to move the victim to a vehicle to leave the scene. He also admitted giving the gun to another man to remove the weapon from the scene, arrest records indicate.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Richard Anderson.