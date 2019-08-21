A 31-year-old Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend in December was indicted on second-degree murder and other charges Wednesday.

Joshua White, of 5725 Sumrall Drive, is accused of killing Tyree Jackson, 25. He was shot the day after Christmas in the 4600 block of Wells Street and died on New Year's Eve.

White had previously been in a volatile relationship with Jackson's current girlfriend and the two had a child together, police said. Earlier in the day on Dec. 26, White had committed a home invasion of the girlfriend's house, which later resulted in an argument over the phone between him and Jackson, an arrest warrant states.

White went to Wells Street and found Jackson and his friend inside a vehicle. White approached the car on foot and fired several shots into the driver's side window before fleeing, police said. Jackson's friend received minor injuries.

White also was indicted Wednesday on home invasion, domestic abuse battery with strangulation, aggravated assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

White's current girlfriend, Darralynn Mays, 29, was booked in May on accessory after the fact to first-degree murder. Police said she lied about White's whereabouts on Dec. 26.

