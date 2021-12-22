A lawyer for a Denham Springs man serving a life prison term in the 2013 heroin overdose of his girlfriend says he'll turn his attention to the federal courts now that Louisiana's top court has ended the man's post-conviction relief efforts in the state court system.

The Louisiana Supreme Court on Tuesday denied Jarret McCasland's latest appeal, allowing his second-degree murder conviction and sentence to stand.

"We are very disappointed in the ruling as Jarret's punishment is so far in excess of what is done in other cases of people sharing drugs and knowing the risk, and it's terribly unfair for Jarret to spend the rest of his life in prison for his and his girlfriend's addiction," Jim Boren, one of McCasland's attorneys, said Wednesday in a written statement.

McCasland, 32, was the first person found guilty of second-degree murder in East Baton Rouge Parish under a seldom-used provision in the law that allows police to arrest someone on the charge if distributing or dispensing an illegal drug is the direct cause of the death.

The provision does not require prosecutors to show a defendant specifically intended to kill.

McCasland's post-conviction relief attorneys, Boren and Carol Kolinchak, had argued to the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal that Flavia "Cathy" Cardenas, 19, wasn't murdered but died from a "tragic but unintentional drug overdose." The lawyers had requested an evidentiary hearing on that claim, which the appellate court denied.

Convicted of murder in his girlfriend's overdose death, Denham Springs man's sentence is upheld An appeals court has refused to reverse a Denham Springs man's second-degree murder conviction and life sentence and won't grant him a new tri…

In denying his appeal Tuesday, two of the Louisiana Supreme Court's seven justices said they would have ordered such a hearing.

"We think the evidence is clear that Jarret was gone when the girl took in Her mom's house the fatal dose of something," Boren said in his statement. "The hearing we requested would have established that …"

McCasland's post-conviction relief attorneys contend that Louisiana's drug-induced homicide provision is unconstitutionally vague and dispenses with the bedrock principle of criminal law that liability is supposed to mirror the level of culpability that one actually has in the chain of events that occurred.

"But I have faith in the system and that the federal courts will do what they must do, which is clean up the unfair and unconstitutional acts of Louisiana as they have done, slowly, in hundreds of cases," Boren said.

Top stories in Baton Rouge in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Cardenas died at her mother's house in Baton Rouge.

East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III has said McCasland's conviction and sentence were appropriate based on the law, facts and evidence gathered during this investigation and presented at his 2015 trial.

Denham Springs man gets life sentence in 2013 overdose death of girlfriend, tells judge he is innocent A 27-year-old Denham Springs man was sentenced to life in prison Friday for his role in the drug overdose death of his girlfriend after a judg…

McCasland's trial attorney, Rodney Messina, argued to the jury that Cardenas purchased the heroin and injected herself with a fatal dose at her mother's house on July 26, 2013.

A friend of Cardenas, however, testified she saw McCasland inject Cardenas with heroin and cocaine earlier that evening at the friend's house.

McCasland, who did not testify in his own defense, told sheriff's detectives he injected Cardenas with cocaine the evening before she died but not heroin.

Cardenas died with numerous drugs in her system, including cocaine.

Jury convicts Denham Springs man of murder, was accused of injecting girlfriend with heroin before her death A 26-year-old Denham Springs man accused of giving his 19-year-old fiancée a lethal dose of heroin in Baton Rouge in 2013 was unanimously conv…

About a year before her death, Cardenas was taken to the hospital for a drug overdose, her mother testified. Cardenas was 17 at the time and didn't know McCasland.

Three months before she died, Cardenas and McCasland were arrested together on drug charges.