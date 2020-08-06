A Baton Rouge woman accused of fatally stabbing a male acquaintance on June 1 was indicted on a manslaughter charge Thursday.
Neketa Battieste, 40, allegedly stabbed Oscar Davis, 49, to death during an altercation inside their home in the 1400 block of Duane Street.
A woman arrested late Tuesday night is accused of stabbing a man to death inside their Baton Rouge home.
Authorities said Battieste and Davis were acquaintances.
A manslaughter conviction carries up to 40 years in prison. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.