A Baton Rouge woman accused of fatally stabbing a male acquaintance on June 1 was indicted on a manslaughter charge Thursday.

Neketa Battieste, 40, allegedly stabbed Oscar Davis, 49, to death during an altercation inside their home in the 1400 block of Duane Street.

Authorities said Battieste and Davis were acquaintances.

A manslaughter conviction carries up to 40 years in prison. The case has been assigned to state District Judge Beau Higginbotham.

