A Baton Rouge man was sentenced to 25 years in prison Friday for stalking a man to his Fairfields Avenue home in 2019 and gunning him down him shortly after they had an argument in front of a nearby convenience store.
Shawn Kelvin Byrd, 25, of North 46th Street, stood before District Judge Raymond Bigelow during a hearing inside the state 19th Judicial District Courthouse. Bigelow sentenced Byrd for shooting and killing 42-year-old Delveckeo Jackson outside his childhood home on Nov. 1, 2019.
Byrd was arrested and indicted on second-degree murder in connection to the homicide, a charge that carried a mandatory life sentence. He pleaded guilty to a reduced charge manslaughter May 16 as part of a negotiated arrangement. Prosecutors agreed to cap his potential sentence at 25 years. Manslaughter carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison.
Police responded to Jackson's home in the 4700 block of Fairfields just after 1 a.m. and found him dead in the front yard from multiple gunshot wounds, according to arrest warrants. Detectives quickly learned that had just left a convenience store around the corner in the 2100 block of North Foster Drive.
Witnesses reported hearing four gunshots ring out and told investigators they saw a man standing over Jackson then run from the scene. An anonymous tip helped investigators identify Byrd as the shooter, according to his warrant.
Surveillance footage from the convenience store showed Byrd and Jackson engaged in an argument just outside about 30 minutes before Jackson was killed. Police noted Byrd was wearing clothing that matched witness descriptions of the shooter's outfit. The video footage showed him get dropped off in a dark-colored Acura then enter the store brandishing a gun as he argued with Jackson, according to court documents.
Byrd was one of two men arrested on charges stemming from the shooting. Vernell Vernon Branaugh, 29, was arrested two weeks afterward and charged with felon in possession of a firearm as well as principal to second-degree murder. Court records show he was never indicted on either of those charges, although his case still remains open.
Prosecutors from the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s office could not be reached for comment Friday.
Footage from other surveillance cameras showed Byrd following Jackson home after their tiff. Investigators said Byrd left the store after the altercation with Jackson and retrieved a gun from Branaugh in the store’s parking lot. He was spotted on surveillance walking along Madison Avenue — a street that runs parallel to Fairfields — heading toward Jackson’s house. Branaugh followed behind in a dark-colored Infiniti and waited near Madison Avenue, according to investigators.
Byrd was again seen on video footage exiting the car’s passenger door at the intersection of Fairfields and Harelson Street near Jackson’s home. Moments later, he could be seen sprinting from the home and running back to the car, police said.