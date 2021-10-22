A Plaquemine woman bilked $500,000 from taxpayers by submitting unemployment claims under other people's names found on social media and securing Paycheck Protection Program loans for fake businesses, federal prosecutors say.
A federal grand jury recently handed down an indictment against Lestreonia Rodrigue, 26, charging her with mail fraud and wire fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Prosecutors say she carried on the scheme for several months before getting caught.
Officials said Rodrigue submitted jobless claims in her name and the names of other people in various states, including California. She also made up fake businesses — lying about their gains and losses — to apply for PPP loans, which were designed to help employers weather pandemic-related shutdowns, according to federal prosecutors.
The program was instituted last year to help small businesses recover from pandemic losses.
"Rodrigue used social media to obtain as many people's identifying information as possible to file as many unemployment claims as possible," officials said in a press release. "Upon submitting the claims and receiving the funds, she either gave a cut of the funds to the people or kept all the funds for herself."
She succeeded in getting over $20,000 deposited into her bank account and $500,000 worth of prepaid debit cards sent to her various addresses, officials said.
The FBI and the U.S. Department of Labor conducted an investigation of her alleged scheme, which resulted in the grand jury indictment.