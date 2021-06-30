A Baton Rouge man labeled a "danger to society" by a judge was sentenced to 50 years in prison as a repeat offender Wednesday after he again rejected an offer that would have subjected him to significantly less time behind bars.

The 50-year term is essentially a life sentence for Jonathan Robertson, 31, because it does not include the possibility of good time credit or probation or parole. So prosecutors dismissed two pending second-degree murder charges from 2015 and an armed robbery charge from that same year.

Robertson was convicted of the armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery at a 2019 trial and sentenced to a combined 75 years in prison. But the non-unanimous armed robbery conviction and 50-year sentence on that count were thrown out last year after the U.S. Supreme Court outlawed split-jury verdicts.

Prosecutors responded by using his unanimous attempted armed robbery conviction and 25-year prison term on that count to have him classified and sentenced as a third felony offender. He was previously convicted of simple robbery in 2010 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in 2008.

Prosecutors twice offered to resolve all of Robertson's criminal matters by having him plead guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm in a 2015 double-slaying. In return, he would get a 20-year sentence to run consecutively with his 25-year attempted armed robbery term.

Robertson refused that offer for a second time Wednesday after state District Judge Beau Higginbotham warned him that doing so against his attorneys' advice "would not be a wise decision."

The 45-year deal offered by the state would have included possible good-time credit and required Robertson to serve in the neighborhood of 35 years. But the 50-year sentence the judge imposed Wednesday is what is referred to as "flat time" because, under habitual offender laws, there is no such credit or probation or parole.

"We believe that our action and the sentence by this court on this unanimous conviction are in the interest of public safety," East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III said.

In the double-homicide, two 23-year-old Texas women -- Brandi Gilbert, of Plano, and Corrine Rayford, of Grapevine -- were shot in the head and found in a parked car on Boone Avenue on June 19, 2015.

Less than two weeks later on July 1, 2015, Robertson allegedly robbed a Cracker Barrel on Jefferson Highway and tried to rob a Comfort Inn security guard off College Drive in incidents that occurred two hours apart.

The hotel guard disarmed Robertson in the parking lot, and that pistol was traced back to the double-homicide.