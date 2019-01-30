Nine hours after shots were fired into a black family's Baton Rouge home just after midnight on Sept. 11, 2017, a worker at a Coursey Boulevard Jiffy Lube a half-mile away saw a white man in a red car remove a gun from a mulched area at the store, a sheriff's detective testified Wednesday in the case of alleged serial killer Kenneth Gleason.

The worker later identified the man as Gleason.

Then on Sept. 12, 2017, nine hours before Bruce Cofield, a black man, was shot to death while sitting at a Florida Boulevard bus stop, a white man in a red car was spotted by employees of a local surveillance firm with a gun in a parking lot removing his license plate and putting duct tape over the car's identifying markings, a police detective also testified.

State District Judge Beau Higginbotham ruled Wednesday that the Jiffy Lube and Custom Security incidents, which a prosecutor described as "integral acts" in the murder case, can be used as evidence at Gleason's trial in March.

Gleason, 24, of Baton Rouge, is accused of fatally shooting Cofield, 59, and another black man, Donald Smart, 49, just two days apart, and firing into the home of a black family on Sandy Ridge Drive, where Gleason also lived, a day before Cofield was killed.

Gleason is charged with second-degree murder in Cofield's killing and first-degree murder in the slaying of Smart. He's also charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the Sandy Ridge Drive shooting.

Gleason will be tried March 11 in Smart's slaying, but the jury also will hear evidence about the Cofield killing and the Sandy Ridge drive incident.

He doesn't face the death penalty on the first-degree murder charge. A conviction on that charge would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.