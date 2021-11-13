A Baton Rouge man accused in the 2015 heroin overdose death of a 20-year-old man pleaded guilty Friday and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Brandon Jamal Parker, who was set to stand trial next month on second-degree murder and possession with intent to distribute heroin in the killing of James "Alex" Brasfield, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and the drug charge.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts sentenced Parker to concurrent terms of 10 years on the manslaughter count and 25 years on the heroin charge, online court records show.

Parker, 30, was given credit for the six years he has spent in jail since his August 2015 arrest. Due to the way sentences are calculated for what are considered non-violent offenses, Parker likely has to serve only about two more years behind bars.

Parker was accused of selling heroin to Brasfield the night of March 6, 2015. A witness told investigators that Brasfield went to his residence on Denham Road and ingested the drug before falling asleep. He did not wake up.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office concluded Brasfield died of acute heroin intoxication.

Parker was prosecuted under a rarely used provision of Louisiana's second-degree murder statute that allows a murder prosecution when someone is killed and the suspect is accused of distributing or dispensing an illegal drug that directly causes the recipient's death.