A Texas man was sentenced Wednesday to 33 months in federal prison and ordered to forfeit nearly $70,000 in drug proceeds for his role in an Ascension Parish-based narcotics trafficking network.

Norberto Aaron Bejarano, 32, of Houston, will be removed from the United States and returned to his home country of Mexico after his release from prison, said U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin, of Baton Rouge.

Bejarano, who was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian Jackson, is one of nine members of an Ascension-based drug organization who previously pleaded guilty in the federal case.

Bejarano admitted transporting cocaine from Texas to Louisiana for further distribution in and around Ascension and Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Fremin stated.

The drug organization covered Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi and distributed cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin, he said.