A 27-year-old Baton Rouge man who allegedly choked a woman and killed her dog in separate incidents was ordered held without bail Wednesday pending a mental health evaluation.

State District Judge Fred Crifasi made that decision after meeting in his chambers with and an East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutor and an attorney for Timothy Leow.

Brad Kramer, who represents Leow, said his client stipulated to being held without bail pending an evaluation.

Assistant District Attorney Melissa Morvant told the judge in open court that the woman and her children are very frightened and agreed to the stipulation.

Leow has been booked on counts of domestic abuse battery with strangulation, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment, and animal cruelty.

The Oct. 16 incident involving the woman's dog was recorded on a camera set up in her Jefferson Highway apartment, Baton Rouge police have said.

The domestic abuse counts stem from a Sept. 17 incident at the same address in which Leow allegedly covered the woman's mouth and nose with his hands, wrapped himself around her, and squeezed her to stop her breathing.