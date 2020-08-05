A convicted felon was indicted Wednesday in the April 26 shooting death of a former Baton Rouge police officer who had confronted the suspected burglar.

Craig Willis, 29, of Baton Rouge, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with second-degree murder in the killing of Ryan Hord, 41. Willis also was charged with simple burglary and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hord's family has said Hord was at his home on Richland Avenue with his fiancée when he went outside shortly before midnight to investigate sounds coming from the front yard and interrupted an attempted break-in of his pickup truck, which was parked in his driveway.

The would-be robber ran away, south toward Government Street, and Hord got in his truck to follow and confront the man, Hord's family said. Police said that after Hord confronted the man, gunfire was exchanged and Hord died at the scene.

The incident occurred just a few addresses down from Hord's home.

Hord had joined the department in 2009 and served for at least a few years, officials said.

Willis has a prior armed robbery conviction from East Baton Rouge Parish, his indictment Wednesday indicated.

State District Judge Richard Anderson will preside over the new charges.