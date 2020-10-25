When Oscar Lozada stands trial in the 2011 killing and dismembering of his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, prosecutors want to introduce evidence of three prior alleged acts of domestic abuse that they say show a “pattern of violence” against his wife during their five-year marriage.

Two of those alleged acts — one in mid-2009 and another in late 2010, six months before her death — sent Sylviane Lozada to the hospital, but she never pursued charges against her husband in either of the incidents.

Sylviane Lozada was 51 when she disappeared in July 2011. Her body has never been found. Her blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge.

Oscar Lozada, 45, confessed in 2018 to killing and dismembering his wife, East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s officials have said. He later tried to have the confession thrown out, but the state Supreme Court ruled the confession can be used at his trial.

+2 In Brusly teacher's 2011 killing, Louisiana Supreme Court allows husband's confession A Baton Rouge man's confession to authorities that he killed and dismembered his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 20…

Lozada, who is charged with second-degree murder and faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted on that charge, rejected an offer this year to plead guilty to manslaughter and obstruction of justice in exchange for a 50-year prison term.

This month, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Dana Cummings filed notice of the state's intent to use Lozada's "other acts of assaultive behavior" against his wife at his trial.

The filing states that on July 21, 2009, Lozada injured his wife when he struck her in the back. Cummings wrote that the state intends to offer the testimony of the investigating deputies, "including the admission by Lozada,'' and medical records from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center.

The notice filed by the prosecutor alleges that Lozada struck his wife again on Sept. 7, 2009, hitting her in the chest with his elbow. Once again, Cummings wrote that the state "intends to offer the testimony of the investigating deputy including the admission to the deputy by the defendant."

Finally, on New Year's Eve 2010, the filing states that Lozada pushed his wife down, injuring her back. The prosecutor stated her intention to offer the investigating deputy's testimony and OLOL medical records.

"The State submits that each of these acts are relevant to prove the defendant's intent, motive and pattern of violence against Sylviane Finck," she wrote.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Public Defender Office, which represents Lozada, declined comment Friday.

Cummings is asking state District Judge Tiffany Foxworth to find that the "probative weight of this evidence far outweighs any potential prejudice."

Lozada's next court date is Nov. 10.

Lozada, who remains in custody, does not have a trial date.

+4 Trial delayed for man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, a Brusly school teacher A Baton Rouge man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 2011 likely won't go on t…

He fled to his home country of Venezuela with the couple's daughter after his wife went missing, authorities said. Venezuela does not have an extradition agreement with the United States. He was arrested in Mexico in late 2018 and brought back to Baton Rouge.

Lozada had purchased buckets and concrete around the time of his wife's disappearance in July 2011, court filings indicate.

Sheriff's Maj. Todd Morris testified in court last year that Lozada twice accompanied detectives in October 2018 to several locations off Interstate 10 in an unsuccessful attempt to recover her remains.

+3 Grisly details emerge in case of slain Brusly teacher; confession can be used against husband A state judge ruled Monday that statements Oscar Lozada gave to sheriff’s detectives about the 2011 death of his wife, a Brusly High School te…

The Sheriff's Office searched waterways along I-10 between Baton Rouge and New Orleans but did not report finding anything.

Cummings had stated previously in court documents that Sylviane Lozada’s body was dismembered and disposed of in buckets.

The couple’s daughter lives with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.