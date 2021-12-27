An appeals court did not err last month when it threw out Baton Rouge serial killer Kenneth Gleason's conviction after he died in prison while appealing the guilty verdict, his lawyer has told the state Supreme Court.

East Baton Rouge Parish prosecutors asked the Louisiana high court earlier this month to reinstate Gleason's first-degree murder conviction. Gleason's appellate attorney is opposing that request.

Prosecutors urged the justices to either abandon the little-known common law doctrine used by the state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal to vacate the conviction, or allow for a suicide exception "so that a convicted defendant cannot circumvent the fact of conviction and obtain a de facto acquittal by electing to kill himself."

The doctrine, known as "abatement ab initio," requires courts to set aside a conviction if the defendant dies while his appeals are pending.

Gleason, 27, was found hanging in his Angola cell in September, a month after he was sentenced to life in prison for his April conviction.

Katherine Franks, who filed Gleason's appeal before he died, argues in documents filed at the Supreme Court that prosecutors are seeking to overturn 45 years of established jurisprudence or create a suicide exception to the "constitutionally guaranteed right to an appeal."

"The State points to no error in the appellate court's ruling that would warrant reversal of long established jurisprudence," Franks wrote.

She also noted that Gleason's conviction was not final when he died.

"Under the statutory scheme in Louisiana, the taking of the appeal, while not suspending the execution of sentence, does prevent the conviction from becoming final," she stated.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said recently that "to allow our current following of the ab initio jurisprudence would continue to do violence to the victims, their families and survivors of our most serious crimes."

"The current interpretation unintentionally does just this," he added.

Franks noted that various Louisiana courts have "long recognized" the practice of abating a prosecution ab initio when a defendant dies.

"While this Court has the authority to modify and overrule its former decisions, it does not do so unless it is clearly demonstrated that error has occurred and hardship and injustice will attend a continuation of the rule of law," she wrote in her Supreme Court filing.

Moore's office has urged the high court to adopt what is referred to as the "Alabama Rule," which multiple jurisdictions have adopted. The rule allows for a note in the trial court record that says a conviction removed a defendant's presumption of innocence, but that the conviction was appealed and was neither affirmed nor reversed because the defendant died.

The Alabama Rule was used by the highest court in Massachusetts to overturn the vacating of former New England Patriots football player Aaron Hernandez's first-degree murder conviction. He committed suicide in prison in 2017 while his appeal was pending. He was serving a life sentence.

The trial judge in that case threw out Hernandez's conviction, citing the "abatement ab initio" doctrine, but the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court reversed the judge and completely abandoned the doctrine. The phrase, in Latin, means "abatement from the beginning."

"We conclude that the doctrine of abatement ab initio is outdated and no longer consonant with the circumstances of contemporary life, if, in fact, it ever was," the Massachusetts high court said in 2019.

Gleason, a White man, was unanimously convicted of first-degree murder in the Sept. 14, 2017, shooting of Donald Smart, 49, as the Black man walked along Alaska Street just north of the LSU campus to his overnight shift at Louie’s Café.

To convict Gleason on the first-degree murder charge, which can be brought when there are multiple killings, the jury also had to find that he fatally shot Bruce Cofield, 59, two days earlier, as Cofield, who also is Black, sat at a bus stop near the intersection of Florida Boulevard and South Acadian Thruway.

Gleason also was accused of firing into the home of a Black family on his street in the Hickory Ridge subdivision off Coursey Boulevard over a four-day span in 2017.

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Aug. 23 and arrived at the Louisiana State Penitentiary on Sept. 20. He was found hanging in his cell two days later.