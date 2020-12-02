A convicted felon was indicted on murder and attempted murder counts Wednesday in a July 15 shooting off Plank Road that claimed the lives of two local chefs and wounded a woman.

Dedric White, 26, was charged by an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of Cody Hypolite, 27, of Baton Rouge, and Jermaine Jarvis, 37, of Port Allen.

White, of the 3900 block of Chippewa Street, also was indicted on an attempted second-degree murder charge in the wounding of Hypolite's girlfriend. He's also charged with several firearm counts.

The shooting occurred outside Hypolite's house in the 3300 block of Linden Street in an area that residents call Dixie. The neighborhood has long been plagued with frequent gun violence.

Baton Rouge police have said detectives do not believe the victims were the shooter's intended targets.

The case has been assigned to state District Judge Tarvald Smith.

Hypolite and Jarvis, two good friends, were chatting on Hypolite's front porch when gunfire erupted nearby, police said.

Surveillance video of the scene showed a white Chevrolet Impala arriving before the shooting and departing after, according to White's arrest report. Detectives linked that car to White and found images on his Instagram account of him posing with the vehicle and brandishing rifles and pistols.

Police said there is also ballistic evidence linking the shooting to one of White's guns.

Hypolite and Jarvis had worked at various Baton Rouge restaurants and most recently in the kitchens of LSU fraternities.

White's criminal record includes a 2015 manslaughter conviction for which he was sentenced to five years in prison. He was accused of shooting a teenage girl who had turned down his sexual advances. She died months later from complications.

White was also one of numerous people arrested last fall when police received a complaint about a group waving assault rifles while filming a rap video on Pampas Street, which is also off Plank Road not far from where the July 15 shooting occurred.