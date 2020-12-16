A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting two men inside a car off Scenic Highway in June was indicted Wednesday on second-degree murder counts.

Demarcus Demond Jones, 38, also is charged with obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He has an aggravated second-degree battery conviction.

Burnell Williams, 40, and Jeremy Sincere, 26, were found shot to death June 29 in the 10100 block of Avenue E. The shooting occurred around 1:50 a.m.

Jones' arrest report says police first determined that an "older model white Oldsmobile" had been at the scene of the shooting, and that someone got out of that car and took something from the vehicle where the victims were sitting, then fled the scene.

East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies later contacted Baton Rouge police and said the vehicle had been located at a store on North Sherwood Forest Drive.

Surveillance from the store showed someone had cleaned items out of the Oldsmobile and left it in the parking lot, police said. Detectives identified that person as Jones. Police later searched the Oldsmobile and found a bloody latex glove inside. A DNA analysis revealed the blood belonged to Williams, one of the victims.

Jones, of the 600 block of Sharp Lane, would face a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder. State District Judge Kelly Balfour will preside over the case.