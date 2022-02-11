Attorneys for a Baton Rouge man charged with second-degree murder in the 2020 shooting death of a panhandler outside Trader Joe’s argues in a new court filing that the state’s evidence “is not strong” enough.
East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore III disputes that contention.
Jace Boyd's lawyers also have added a new detail to their client’s self-defense claim, saying panhandler Danny Buckley pulled on the door handles of Boyd’s truck, “forcibly trying to get into the cab” shortly before the fatal shooting outside the Perkins Road store on Aug. 22, 2020.
Moore said it will be up to a jury to decide whether Boyd, 25, shot Buckley, 61, in self-defense. A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison.
Attorneys for Buckley's family have alleged that Buckley, a Black man, was killed because of the color of his skin, not threatening behavior. Boyd is White.
Boyd's attorneys have said previously that Boyd and his fiancée were seated in his truck in the Trader Joe's parking lot when Buckley knocked loudly on one of the truck's windows. They told him they had no money for him.
After Buckley approached two young women nearby, Boyd firmly but respectfully told him to leave the women alone. Buckley then began progressing toward Boyd. His fiancée perceived Buckley's body language and speed as "aggressive and threatening," Boyd's attorneys have written.
Boyd's fiancée recalled hearing Boyd tell Buckley to stop multiple times, before Boyd armed himself with a pistol. Boyd pointed the gun at Buckley but it misfired, and Buckley continued approaching Boyd "quickly and aggressively." Buckley's behavior was erratic and he appeared intoxicated, Boyd's lawyers have stated.
Boyd fired again, striking Buckley in the abdomen.
In a new court filing, lawyers J. Arthur Smith III and Seth Dornier, who represent Boyd, say Buckley approached Boyd's truck and "aggressively panhandled him for money."
"Mr. Buckley then began to pull on the door handles of Mr. Boyd's truck, forcibly trying to get into the cab of Mr. Boyd's vehicle," the attorneys wrote. "The hostile encounter initiated by Mr. Buckley put Mr. Boyd in fear that an imminent attack by Mr. Buckley would result in death or severe bodily harm to Mr. Boyd" and his fiancée.
At least one witness has said publicly that she did not feel threatened when Buckley approached her outside Trader Joe's asking for money.
Smith and Dornier argue it is clear "that a reasonable apprehension of great and imminent bodily harm existed in the mind of Mr. Boyd."
"The facts of this case clearly indicate that the weight of the state's evidence is not strong," they stated.
Moore, whose office is prosecuting Boyd, said his prosecutors are prepared to present all of the facts "and have a jury decide this case."
"The weight of the evidence was a factor considered by the court when bond was originally set" at $300,000, he said. "This case was indicted by the grand jury for second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. Any claim of self-defense is for the trier of fact to decide."
Boyd's attorneys revealed in a previous court filing that a toxicology report showed Buckley's blood-alcohol level was 0.271% — more than three times the legal driving limit — at the time of his death.
"An elevated consumption of alcohol such as this is consistent with the bizarre behavior exhibited by Mr. Buckley as he aggressively approached Mr. Boyd" and his fiancée, the lawyers added in their new court filing.
Boyd's attorneys also reiterated in the filing that the day before Buckley was shot, he had been banned from a nearby shopping center after a complaint about aggressively begging customers for money.
The new defense filing is actually a motion to reduce Boyd's $300,000 bail, even though he is free on that bail. Members of Boyd's family took out personal loans to secure his release and are paying $500 a month to a bail bondsman, Boyd's attorneys noted.
"This has created a heavy continuing financial hardship …" they argue, adding that Boyd has no prior arrests or convictions and has not missed or been late to any court appearance in the case. "Maintaining Mr. Boyd's bail at the current amount if no longer necessary to assure his appearance at future court appearances and therefore should be reduced."
The Buckley family is suing Boyd. The lawsuit depicts Boyd as the aggressor and claims he gunned down an unarmed and "hapless" Buckley at the upscale Perkins Road shopping center where Trader Joe's is located.