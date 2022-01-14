A Baton Rouge judge has ruled that the Louisiana State Police was largely within its rights in keeping hidden most of the personnel file of a state trooper involved in the 2019 beating death of Ronald Greene, a Black motorist from Monroe.

The records in question, those of Master Trooper Kory York, were sought last year by The Times-Picayune and The Advocate amid a federal investigation into Greene’s death, as well as other beatings of Black drivers by troopers.

The order issued Thursday by 19th Judicial District Judge Chip Moore orders State Police to back up in writing the agency’s claim that some of the records related to York are “reasonably anticipated” to be the subject of “criminal litigation.” But assuming the agency can meet that bar – and York is said to be under heavy scrutiny by the FBI -- Moore’s ruling says the records can remain under wraps.

Moore also ruled that State Police acted correctly in keeping private most of York’s personnel file, including items like York’s annual evaluations and records of any disciplinary actions taken against him.

The newspapers sued State Police in July after the agency refused to provide most of the requested materials. Among the newspapers’ complaints: The agency redacted nearly all of a 2020 disciplinary letter explaining why York was suspended without pay for 50 hours for his role in the Greene incident. York has already served the suspension.

York’s personnel file was among 15 the newspaper sought to review in a request filed to State Police in March 2021. Lawyers for State Police complained the request was overly burdensome and would amount to some 9,000 pages of records. They offered to provide York’s records first as a test case for the remainder, and when they did so, the records were largely blacked out.

The newspaper, which stipulated that it has no interest in health or tax information relating to any trooper, argued that the redactions were far too broad.

The central issue in the case was whether State Police could use the ongoing federal investigation as grounds to deny the release of records. The newspapers did not seek any materials generated as part of the FBI investigation; rather, they sought documents that State Police had produced in an internal probe of York, which was completed by October 2020.

York turned off his body camera before getting to the scene, the State Police probe found. But footage from other troopers’ cameras showed him dragging Greene, who was prone, by the shackles and swearing at him.

Based on the results of that internal investigation, then-State Police Superintendent Kevin Reeves ordered York to serve a 50-hour unpaid suspension. Current Superintendent Lamar Davis has said he would have imposed “more severe discipline” but that his hands were tied.

The newspapers argued that, given that the internal probe and York’s suspension were complete, the records should be public.

That question, according to Moore’s ruling, must be subjected to a balancing act between the public’s right to know and “safeguarding a prosecutorial authority’s ability to preserve the integrity of an investigatory file when criminal prosecution is reasonably anticipated.”

Moore laid out a series of factors to be considered, and ultimately concluded that if State Police had reason to believe charges are coming, the documents may be withheld or redacted.

The newspapers filed the original records request in March and filed a lawsuit in July. Moore held a hearing on the matter in August, and after hearing arguments from both sides, said he would review an unredacted copy of York’s personnel file and determine how much of it should be released.

