A gas supply company is suing Livingston Parish over a temporary ban the parish placed on the construction of carbon capture injection wells in the parish.
Air Products filed the lawsuit Tuesday in federal court, asking the moratorium passed by the Parish Council last week be deemed "invalid and unenforceable."
The year-long moratorium called for a pause on Class V wells, which are used for injection of non-hazardous fluids, along with seismic testing.
It's the second moratorium Livingston has passed in recent months; the other is a year-long moratorium against Class VI wells, which are used to inject carbon into the ground.
The bans are the result of opposition to carbon capture and storage projects — which involve burying carbon emissions deep underground — poised to come to Livingston Parish. One of those projects belongs to Air Products.
Air Products plans to build a $4.5-billion "blue" hydrogen manufacturing plant by 2026 in Ascension Parish, which would split the methane in natural gas into hydrogen and carbon dioxide.
The carbon dioxide would be compressed and sent down a 37-mile long pipeline before being injected deep under Lake Maurepas via injection wells. Lake Maurepas touches Livingston, St. James, St. John the Baptist and Tangipahoa parishes.
Part of Air Products' preparations for the facility include the construction of two Class V test wells and a seismographic survey in Lake Maurepas in order to obtain a Class VI permit for the carbon injection wells from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
One of those test wells is in Livingston Parish, meaning the moratorium would block the company from moving forward with both the test wells and the seismographic survey.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said Thursday the Parish's attorney has received the lawsuit and will advise the parish government on how to move forward.
The parish attorney had previously advised the council that a moratorium may be met with legal action since it seeks to regulate Lake Maurepas, which is not under Livingston's jurisdiction.
Air Products says the moratorium contravenes the authority of several state agencies, including the Department of Natural Resources and Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, who approved the wells and survey in the permitting process.
"In light of the acknowledged invalidity of L.P. Ordinance No. 22-49, and its conflict with the numerous state and federal statutes, regulations, and permitting authorities, Air Products is left with no choice but to bring this lawsuit," Air Products states in the lawsuit.