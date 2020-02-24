Oscar Lozada wants the verdict to be unanimous when he stands trial in Baton Rouge this summer in the 2011 killing and dismembering of his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada.

He’s asking a state judge to order it.

Although Louisiana’s new unanimous jury law — approved by voters in November 2018 as a constitutional amendment — applies only to crimes committed on or after Jan. 1, 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court is currently pondering the legality of the state’s Jim Crow-era split verdict jury law. If the high court finds the old non-unanimous jury law unconstitutional, Lozada could get his wish.

+2 If Louisiana's old split jury verdict law falls, so could convictions like Jimeelah Crockett's Three days after jurors voted 11-1 in early October to convict a Baton Rouge woman of second-degree murder in her boyfriend's slaying, the U.S…

Lozada, of Baton Rouge, filed a motion on his own behalf Feb. 11 stating that Louisiana's new unanimous jury law should be applied retroactively to his case.

"The citizens of Louisiana and its legislature have recognized this fundamental shift for a fair and impartial jury, so it follows that this Court must also give credence to the state's desire for unanimous verdicts in Louisiana," Lozada argues.

Lozada, 44, is accused of fleeing to his home country of Venezuela with the couple's young daughter after his wife disappeared in July 2011. He was arrested in Mexico in late 2018.

+3 Grisly details emerge in case of slain Brusly teacher; confession can be used against husband A state judge ruled Monday that statements Oscar Lozada gave to sheriff’s detectives about the 2011 death of his wife, a Brusly High School te…

The couple's daughter now lives with her mother's family in Belgium, her mother's home country.

Sylviane Lozada's body has never been found, but her blood was discovered on the ceiling and walls of the garage at the family's Spring Lake Drive home in Baton Rouge.

Oscar Lozada had purchased buckets and concrete around the time of his wife's disappearance, court filings state.

Authorities have said he confessed to killing and dismembering her. The state Supreme Court has said the confession can be used at his trial.

+2 In Brusly teacher's 2011 killing, Louisiana Supreme Court allows husband's confession A Baton Rouge man's confession to authorities that he killed and dismembered his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, in 20…

Lozada, who has a July 13 trial date, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if found guilty of second-degree murder. Because his wife's killing occurred prior to Jan. 1, 2019, only 10 of the 12 jurors would have to be in agreement for there to be a valid verdict.

Lozada's attorney, Quintillis Lawrence, and prosecutor Dana Cummings revealed in December that plea discussions were underway. But Lozada's filing this month of a motion for a unanimous jury verdict casts some doubt on how fruitful those talks have been.

+3 In case of slain Brusly teacher, husband charged with her murder is in plea negotiations A Baton Rouge man accused of killing and dismembering his wife, Brusly High School teacher Sylviane Finck Lozada, and fleeing to Venezuela wit…

Lozada indicates he is merely trying to "preserve his claim for a unanimous verdict" in the event his motion is denied.

The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in October in a New Orleans murder case over the legality of split jury verdicts in state court.

The U.S. Constitution has been held to require unanimous jury verdicts in federal trials.

Lozada claims, as others have, that the non-unanimous jury system in state court was intended to minimize or cancel out the voices of African American jurors.

"The majority verdict scheme continues to have a discriminatory effect, and nothing in the years since its enactment, until the most recent amendment, has served to purge the taint of its racial intentions," his motion argues.

Lozada alleges that the "dilution of black votes on Louisiana juries through the majority verdict scheme" violates the Sixth Amendment's guarantee of a trial by an impartial jury.

It does not appear Lozada prepared the motion. It is typed, with more than a dozen blank spaces left where Lozada printed his name.