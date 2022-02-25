Local rapper NBA YoungBoy, who is awaiting trials in Baton Rouge and Los Angeles on federal gun charges, scored a partial victory this week in his bid to suppress evidence in his Louisiana case.
The rap artist, a convicted felon whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, is accused in the two cases of being in possession of guns in Baton Rouge in September 2020 and in Los Angeles last March.
Gaulden's federal weapons charges in Baton Rouge stem from his Sept. 28, 2020, arrest on Chippewa Street, where he and 15 other people were arrested during a video shoot at a vacant lot.
After his March indictment by a Baton Rouge federal grand jury for possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm not registered to him in a federal database, Gaulden sought to suppress two of the guns found at the scene.
Gaulden is charged with possessing a firearm recovered from his cameraman, who fled when police officers arrived at the Chippewa scene but was captured, according to federal court documents. Gaulden also is charged with possessing a firearm found in an Acura sport utility vehicle at the scene.
Shelly Dick, the chief U.S. District Judge in Baton Rouge, on Thursday denied Gaulden's motions to suppress those guns from being used as evidence in the case.
Dick, however, agreed to suppress footage seized from the cameraman's video camera that appeared to show Gaulden possessing firearms.
James Manasseh, one of Gaulden's attorneys, declined comment Friday.
Dick said the abstract question before the court was "when a camera is found at the scene of a suspected possession crime, but it is unknown which of several suspects possessed the contraband, is there probable cause to search the camera for photographic evidence of who possessed the contraband?"
"In this case, the question is narrowed because the … affidavit contains nothing to indicate that the camera contained evidence of crimes," she wrote in a 48-page ruling.
"The mere fact that a camera was recovered at the scene of an arrest does not generate a 'substantial probability' that evidence of a crime will be on that camera," the judge said. "Additionally, without an allegation that the camera was in use when the alleged crimes occurred, the assertion that the camera contained evidence is purely speculative."
Dick noted that a finding of probable cause "on these facts would open the door to law enforcement searches of media on a cell phone whenever a cell phone is found at the scene of an arrest solely on the basis that a cell phone was found."
"The fact that an arrestee possessed a device capable of capturing photographs and videos at the time of his arrest cannot, in the absence of other facts, generate probable cause to search that device," she said.
Federal prosecutors now must prove that Gaulden possessed the firearms found on his cameraman and in the Acura without the aid of video evidence.
Gaulden, 21, is currently under house arrest in Utah, near the family of a childhood tutor who took him under her wing. Dick previously ordered the house arrest as a condition of his pretrial release from jail.
Despite his legal troubles, Gaulden saw his latest album land at No. 1 on the Billboard charts in October, when it was streamed about 186 million times and sold about 10,000 copies.
NBA in NBA YoungBoy stands for Never Broke Again.
Gaulden is classified as a felon because he pleaded guilty in 2017 to aggravated assault with a firearm in connection with a non-fatal drive-by shooting on Kentucky Street in Baton Rouge. The November 2016 shooting occurred two days after Gaulden turned 17.
Less than two weeks after his indictment last March, agents arrested Gaulden in Los Angeles on a federal firearm warrant out of Baton Rouge and returned him here. A federal magistrate in Baton Rouge has said a .45-caliber pistol and 12 rounds of ammunition were allegedly found in Gaulden's possession when he was stopped in Los Angeles.
A federal grand jury there indicted Gaulden in August.
On Mother’s Day 2019, gunmen opened fire on the rapper and his entourage outside the Trump International Hotel in Miami; his girlfriend was wounded. Members of his crew, who were legally armed, returned fire, fatally striking a bystander. Miami-Dade police ruled Gaulden’s associates acted in self-defense.