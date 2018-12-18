A Baton Rouge man who shot his then-girlfriend six times while she bathed, paralyzing her, claims the 45-year prison term he received last week is excessive and amounts to cruel and unusual punishment.

Carl Thompson II's attorney, Mark Simmons, filed a motion Monday asking state District Judge Richard Anderson to reconsider the sentence.

Thompson, 48, was convicted in August of attempted second-degree murder in the February 2017 shooting of Angela Gabriel, 43, at her Lake Lawford Court home.

Thompson, the father of Gabriel's two youngest children, faced a prison term of 10 to 50 years.

Gabriel, who is paralyzed from the chest down, said in court last week that she forgives Thompson and requested that Anderson be lenient on him. The East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney's Office, however, asked the judge to impose the maximum sentence.

District Attorney Hillar Moore II said Tuesday the penalty Thompson received was "totally appropriate."

"We believe that Judge Anderson's sentence is sound," he said. "The judge articulated in great detail the reasons for his sentence which was supported by the facts."

Anderson noted that Thompson did render aid to Gabriel immediately after the shooting, which the judge said likely spared Thompson from a life prison term for murder.

Anderson also acknowledged that 45 years is a long time to spend behind bars but reminded Thompson that Gabriel, the mother of four children, is paralyzed for life. Thompson is the father of five children.

Thompson testified at his trial that he snapped and shot Gabriel during an argument over the use of a nasal aspirator on one of their children.

Gabriel testified that Thompson, after he stopped firing, said "Look what you made me do, Angie!"

At the sentencing, Anderson said the crime was "completely senseless."