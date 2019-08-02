A jailed East Baton Rouge Parish justice of the peace facing horrific domestic abuse allegations has been barred by the state's top court from performing judicial functions.

In an order signed Thursday and placed on the Louisiana Supreme Court's website Friday, the court "disqualified" Moses M. Evans Jr. "from exercising any judicial function, with salary, during the pendency of further proceedings in this matter."

Baton Rouge justice of the peace, a former BRPD officer, facing horrific domestic abuse accusations A local justice of the peace and former Baton Rouge police officer was arrested Friday and accused of brutally abusing his now ex-girlfriend a…

The Supreme Court acted on a recommendation from the state's Judiciary Commission, the order says.

Evans, 55, who served 11 years with the Baton Rouge Police Department and was first elected justice of the peace in 2008, is accused of brutally abusing his now ex-girlfriend and her three children over more than a decade, causing severe injuries and permanent disfigurement.

Last Friday, state District Judge Bonnie Jackson denied bail for Evans, who is being held on a litany of domestic abuse counts. She ruled Evans poses a potential threat to his family.

Bail denied for Baton Rouge justice of the peace accused of horrific domestic abuse A Baton Rouge judge on Friday denied bail for the local justice of the peace and former Baton Rouge police officer facing allegations of horri…

A search warrant filed into the court record this week indicates investigators seized security camera footage from Evans' house on July 16. Police were looking for "images, photographs or live feed video of the abuse which occurred at the residence," the warrant states.

The warrant also requested permission to seize various items that Evans is accused of beating his family with, including "rocks, flashlights, tools (wrenches and screwdrivers), tree pruners, garden tools, canned goods, fire extinguishers and extension cords."

Evans' ex-girlfriend told detectives that over the years he bought numerous camera security systems, which have hard drives containing surveillance from both inside and outside the house, the search warrant says.

The warrant return does not say whether investigators found evidence of abuse on the videos.

Security footage seized from house of Moses Evans, Baton Rouge justice of the peace accused of abuse Investigators have seized security camera footage from the house of Moses Evans, the local justice of the peace and former Baton Rouge police …

Evans' arrest last month came after his ex-girlfriend reported to law enforcement that he had recently slapped and punched their two biological children during unsupervised visitation. A judge had awarded Evans joint custody of the children despite allegations having surfaced in multiple court filings several months earlier about his abusive treatment of his family members.

The mother said the number of times Evans had assaulted her throughout their relationship "is too many to count," according to court documents. She said Evans didn't let the children "go to school, socialize or nothing."

Evans denied the abuse, claiming his ex-girlfriend provided insufficient evidence and arguing she shouldn't be awarded sole custody, court documents show. He referred to having home-schooled the children.

Evans was ultimately granted joint custody. He was allowed unsupervised visitation after completing anger management classes.

Evans was elected justice of the peace as a Democrat in his north Baton Rouge district in 2008 and reelected in 2014. His current term is set to expire in 2020.

He retired from the Police Department as a corporal in 1993.