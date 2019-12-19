David Mohr held up a framed picture of his late dog Roleaux inside a Baton Rouge courtroom Thursday as a woman accused of carjacking his truck and abandoning it, causing the dog to die from heat exhaustion, made another court appearance in the heart-wrenching case.

Leslie Aguillard, 30, is charged with armed robbery, carjacking, second-degree battery and aggravated cruelty to animals

"I want her to see his face every day and know what she did," Mohr, who suffered four hip fractures in the July 7 incident, said outside state District Judge Richard Anderson's courtroom after Aguillard's hearing was pushed back to March 9.

Mohr, 56, had stopped by a doughnut shop on Antioch Road that Sunday in July to get a hamburger for lunch. He left the 5-year-old, 115-pound Roleaux inside his idling truck with the air-conditioning on. As he was waiting for his food, he noticed a woman rush out of the restaurant for the truck.

Mohr tried to stop the carjacking, but, according to witnesses, the woman ran over Mohr and dragged him across the parking lot.

When authorities located the vehicle the next day on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Roleaux was locked inside, dead from heat exhaustion.

"He was an innocent victim," Mohr said Thursday as tears filled his eyes. "I know he was waiting on me to open that door. He was scared when it happened."

Aguillard's attorney, Karl Ludwig, asked Anderson to postpone the hearing because he has not had a chance to discuss the state's evidence with her. Prosecutor Kathleen Barrios did not object to the delay.

"It's a sad case. It's a sad situation all around," Ludwig said after court. "I feel for the victim."

Mohr, who spent 16 days in the hospital after the carjacking, is now the owner of yet another shelter dog. He has renamed that dog Roux, who is a Labrador mix. Mohr has had the dog for six weeks.

Roleaux was part Weimaraner and part Labrador. Mohr formed the nonprofit Roleaux Foundation after his beloved pet's death to help other animals.

The charges against Aguillard carry substantial prison time. Armed robbery is punishable by 10 to 99 years; carjacking 2 to 20 years; second-degree battery up to 8 years; and aggravated cruelty to animals 1 to 10 years.

Aguillard, who has pleaded not guilty, admitted to detectives that she took the truck, fled and locked the dog inside before getting rid of the keys, according to an arrest warrant. She directed officers to the truck.

She had an outstanding misdemeanor bench warrant at the time of her arrest.