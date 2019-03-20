More than a quarter-century after a fire and explosion at ExxonMobil's Baton Rouge refinery killed two workers and sent thick smoke, ash and debris into a densely populated residential community, the Louisiana Supreme Court has affirmed lower court rulings finding the company 100 percent at fault.

The high court's ruling Monday, which came without written reasons, was issued in the case of six of the roughly 8,500 residents who sued Exxon and went to trial. Those half-dozen plaintiffs were awarded a combined total of $13,750.

However, Baton Rouge lawyer Lewis Unglesby, one of the plaintiffs' attorneys, said Wednesday the issue of liability will apply to all 8,500 plaintiffs. He said the Supreme Court's ruling clears the way for the rest of the affected residents to be awarded damages totaling millions of dollars.

"It will get going fast now," Unglesby said. "We'll be doing everything we can do to streamline the process and make it more efficient."

The 8,500 plaintiffs filed lawsuits in Baton Rouge City Court in 2007 after initial suits in state and federal courts failed. City Court handles small claims.

The residents living near the Scenic Highway refinery complained of burning, irritated and red eyes, sore throats, nausea, vomiting and breathing troubles. They also experienced fear and fright.

ExxonMobil said in a statement Tuesday that it strives to continuously improve the safety of its facilities. The company said its workforce safety is among the best in the industry.

The fire and explosion occurred Aug. 2, 1993, when a piping elbow at the refinery's East Coker Unit ruptured.

The unit was designed, constructed and inspected by Foster Wheeler Corp. in the early 1960s. After construction was completed, Humble Oil and Refining Co., Exxon's predecessor, accepted the work and began operation of the unit in 1963. It was destroyed in the 1993 fire.

Exxon argued Foster Wheeler was solely responsible for creating the hazard that resulted in the fire. Exxon also said it had no actual knowledge that Foster Wheeler had installed a piping elbow made of the wrong material.

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal ruled in December, though, that as owner of the East Coker Unit for more than 30 years, "Exxon retained ultimate responsibility for maintaining the East Coker Unit in a reasonably safe condition."

"Despite this, Exxon failed to make inspections, repairs, or replacements in a reasonably prudent manner," the appellate court wrote.