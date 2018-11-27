A Gonzales woman who defrauded the U.S. Department of Education was sentenced Tuesday to two years in federal prison, U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin said.
Kristian H. James, 31, also was ordered by U.S. District Judge John deGravelles to pay more than $141,000 in restitution to the department.
James, from October 2010 to December 2014, knowingly allowed her social security number to be used in a large scheme to fraudulently obtain financial aid from the department, Fremin said.
She also stole personal information from victims, and the information was then used by co-conspirators as part of the fraud scheme, he said.
James was convicted on theft of government funds.