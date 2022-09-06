A Livingston Parish man facing a defamation lawsuit from a middle school librarian may have the matter thrown out Wednesday after claiming she’s hindering his right to free speech.
Ryan Thames, who runs the Facebook page “Bayou State of Mind,” filed a special motion in state district court to strike the lawsuit on the grounds his statements were an expression of free speech and that Amanda Jones, the librarian accusing him of defamation, is a public figure using the lawsuit to prevent him from criticizing her.
“All comment was part of the robust debate afforded in the First Amendment and was either true, substantially true, opinion of Mr. Thames, or satirical cartoons that are fully protected under First Amendment speech,” reads a memorandum to the special motion by Thames’ attorney, Joseph Long.
Jones sued Thames, along with Lafayette-based conservative group Citizens for a New Louisiana and its executive director, Michael Lunsford, for defamation last month. According to the lawsuit, Thames had posted on his Facebook page that Jones was "advocating teaching sex to 11-year-olds." Her lawsuit also claims that Lunsford posted on his Facebook page: "Why is she fighting so hard to keep sexually erotic and pornographic materials in the kids section?"
Jones’ lawsuit also seeks a preliminary injunction to prevent either defendant from posting about her any further. That matter is scheduled to be considered in a hearing Wednesday morning.
Jones' attorney Ellyn Clevenger said in an interview last month that Jones has received death threats as a result of the accusations and no longer feels safe at her workplace.
The legal battle is the most recent development in the debate over what books should be available in the children’s sections of Livingston's parish libraries. The debate became public in July when residents flocked to a Livingston Library Board of Control meeting to address potential restrictions to children’s books about dating, gender and LGBTQ+ issues.
Jones attended the meeting and spoke against restricting access, both as a Livingston Parish middle school librarian and as the president of the Louisiana Association of School Librarians, saying at the time that "if we remove or relocate books with LGBTQ+ or sexual health content, what message is that sending to our community members? Why is your belief system any more important than others'?"
Thames’ attorney alleges that her speaking at that meeting made Jones a limited public figure — someone who voluntarily inserts herself into public controversy and is therefore temporarily a public figure.
“She went to the meeting, she identified herself as president of the Librarians Association, and then ‘thrust herself to the forefront of the particular public controversy by making a speech to influence the resolution of the issues involved,’” reads the memorandum. “She is a limited public figure.”
Public figures have a higher bar when it comes to proving defamation — while an ordinary citizen has to prove a statement was reckless in order for it to be defamatory, a public figure has to prove the statement was malicious.
Long accuses Jones’ lawsuit of being a SLAPP — a Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation — for seeking “to restrain Thames from exercising his right of speech” and therefore requested the suit be dismissed.
Long said one of the books in question depicted "two people apparently having sex in a way consistent with anal sex," and that her advocating for children to have access to that book meant Thames’ statement wasn’t false.
Other statements made about her in the form of satirical cartoons and memes are also protected by the First Amendment, Long claims.
“This lawsuit is pitifully weak and should be dismissed,” says Long’s memorandum. “The First Amendment protects citizens from these kinds of SLAPP suits, designed to bully, intimidate and chill free speech and freedom of the press.”
Jones will have to show cause as to why Thames’ motion should not be granted Wednesday morning, per an order from 21st Judicial District Judge Erika Sledge. The hearing on a preliminary injunction against the defendants will take place that morning as well. Clevenger did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
Lunsford filed a separate motion last week to reschedule the hearing to a later date, though the Livingston Parish Clerk of Court’s Office said the hearing is still scheduled for Wednesday.