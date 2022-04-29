A Louisiana legislator has called for East Baton Rouge's top public defender to be fired, and she claims state leaders are not sufficiently cooperating with her requests to investigate the office.
State Representative C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, wrote a letter Wednesday to members of the state public defender board asking them to strip Chief Public Defender Lisa Parker of her appointment.
“I have an obligation to call upon this board to do their due diligence and stop the bleeding, pain and suffering of the EBR Public Defender’s Office by removing Lisa Parker as the Chief Public Defender,” she wrote.
Marcelle previously sought an investigation into Parker's management of the office, questioning her "moral compass" and blaming her for a mass exodus of attorneys, which Marcelle said was undermining the office's ability to adequately protect low-income defendents' legal rights.
In a written statement, Parker said the goal of her office "has always been to defend and provide zealous representation for the indigent in need of fair representation."
"I can assure you that our office is united in that mission and we are working hard for the clients we serve," she said. "The heart of this office is service.”
After five months of working with State Public Defender Rémy Voisin Starns to address concerns at the East Baton Rouge office, Marcelle said she remains "disheartened by the lack of progress." Low morale persists and more attorneys have quit in the interim, she says.
Recent records show roughly half of the office's attorneys have quit since July, when Parker took over, though some of those jobs have been filled.
"If we continue to lose attorneys and staff at the office, there’s no way we’re going to be able to run that office effectively to represent the indigent defendants," Marcelle said. "That’s always my concern."
After Marcelle's initial letter, Starns appointed a peer review committee to assess the office. But, in the most recent letter, Marcelle wrote that it is her understanding the committee "no longer exists."
Her direct efforts to extract information on the office from Starns have largely failed, she wrote.
Starns did not return a request for comment.
For her part, Marcelle said she has received complaints from a variety of sources, including defendants, legal staff, 19th Judicial District judges, and former employees.
"At the end of the day, this is not going to only affect the public defender’s office. It affects the court and their dockets, the district attorney’s office, and the people they are serving," she said.
Parker, who has spent more than two decades serving a variety of positions in the criminal justice system, was appointed last year following a 6-3 vote by the public defender board. She replaced Chief Public Defender Michael Mitchell, a 27-year veteran, after he stepped down in early 2021 to join the board in an administrative role.