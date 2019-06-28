An ex-LSU fraternity member accused in the fatal 2017 hazing of Max Gruver obstructed justice during the criminal probe by deleting hundreds of files from his own phone the same day a state judge approved a search warrant for it, prosecutors alleged Friday.

In a notice of intent to use so-called "other crimes" evidence at Matthew Naquin's negligent homicide trial set to begin July 8, East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Morgan Johnson says the judge also signed an order commanding Naquin to preserve the phone's contents.

A hearing on that motion is scheduled for Wednesday.

Gruver, 18, of Roswell, Georgia, died Sept. 14, 2017, of alcohol poisoning after a hazing ritual called “Bible study,” in which Phi Delta Theta pledges were required to chug hard liquor if they gave wrong answers to questions about the fraternity.

In her motion filed Friday, Johnson claims nearly 700 files were deleted from Naquin's phone on the afternoon of Nov. 8, 2017, shortly after the search warrant for the phone was signed.

The motion alleges that an application called "CCleaner" was installed on Naquin's phone "that enables a user to wipe a large amount of data from a device quickly and easily."

The FBI could not recover the files, but the metadata confirms they were deleted on Nov. 8, 2017, the prosecutor said.

Hundreds of other files also were deleted from the phone, but the FBI's data extraction efforts could not determine the date and time those files were deleted, she added.

"There is still an ongoing effort to recover deleted data from (Naquin's) phone and as such, the State reserves the right to amend this motion should additional deleted data be recovered," Johnson wrote.

Naquin, 21, of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, faces up to five years in prison if convicted on negligent homicide.

His former roommate at LSU, Ryan Matthew Isto, 19, of Butte, Montana, and ex-LSU student Sean-Paul Gott, 22, of Lafayette, pleaded "no contest" last fall to misdemeanor hazing and agreed to testify at the trial.

Another former LSU student charged with hazing, Patrick Andrew Forde, 21, of Westwood, Massachusetts, is cooperating with prosecutors and also will testify at the trial. Prosecutors said they will decide later whether to prosecute him.

Prosecutors claim Naquin did not want Gruver in the Phi Delta Theta fraternity and targeted him the night he died.

Gruver's blood-alcohol concentration was 0.495%, which is more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. An autopsy also detected the chemical found in marijuana, THC, in his system.

Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU's campus until at least 2033.