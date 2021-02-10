A Baton Rouge man accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nov. 2 in the parking lot of Serenity Apartments on North Ardenwood Drive was indicted Wednesday.

Joshua Jermaine Matthews, 37, who lived at the apartment complex, was charged with second-degree murder in the slaying of Alexis Griffin, 26.

An East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury also indicted Matthews, the father of her two children, on a count of illegal use of a weapon during a crime of violence.

Police: Woman shot to death at apartment killed by boyfriend, father of her two young children On Monday evening, according to a police report, Alexis Griffin met her boyfriend in the parking lot of Serenity Apartments on N. Ardenwood Drive.

The tragic encounter was caught on surveillance video, according to a police report.

Police say there was a pattern of domestic violence between the couple, making Griffin one of the many women killed in East Baton Rouge Parish last year by an intimate partner. Domestic violence homicides have risen rapidly in the parish during the pandemic.

A second-degree murder conviction would carry a mandatory sentence of life in prison. The case is assigned to state District Judge Tarvald Smith.

Estranged husband wanted in Zachary homicide just weeks after judge issued restraining order The latest in a string of recent homicides plaguing the Zachary community came after months of escalating threats the suspect made against his…