A 61-year-old Baton Rouge man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter in what his attorney called a fatal 2017 domestic dispute and was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Darioush Haghighi, of 3088 Crestwood St., was accused of killing a 63-year-old dinner guest, Abozar Shahsavari, who was a friend of his.

The victim was shot Sept. 18, 2017, in the driveway of Haghighi's home and died 10 days later. Haghighi was originally indicted on second-degree murder.

Witnesses saw Haghighi put a handgun in a trash bin near the driveway after shots were heard outside the residence, police have said.

Haghighi's attorney, Tommy Damico, said Thursday that the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

