At least half of the plaintiffs who have sued infamous nursing home magnate Bob Dean may opt out of a settlement deal that could see them split millions of dollars in insurance proceeds — potentially blowing up the deal before a judge can rule on it.
Attorneys representing several former residents of Dean’s nursing homes and their families wrote in July 5 court filings that they’d reached a potential settlement in which Dean’s insurers would pay between $12 to $15 million to the nursing home patients. They asked an appeals court that had suspended the proceedings to let them move forward so that the settlement could be finalized.
But now, a handful of lawyers — including the famed personal injury attorney Morris Bart, who represents more than 130 nursing home residents pursuing claims against Dean — say that they will not go along with the settlement plan that would grant $18,000 to each patient who Dean evacuated to a Tangipahoa warehouse during Hurricane Ida.
Despite some plaintiff’s attorneys’ assertions that the $15 million maximum insurance money is all Dean has to give while he’s on the hook for $96 million that he owes to creditors, Bart said he isn’t so sure.
“I’m willing to call his bluff,” Bart said. “I don’t think he’s busted until he goes bankrupt.”
Around 260 plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against Dean over the nursing home evacuation.
Bart said he will not entertain the settlement deal until Dean either declares bankruptcy or participates in a sworn deposition. Dean’s attorneys have said in court filings that he has dementia and other health problems that would prevent him from being deposed under oath.
Attorney Madro Bandaries, who represents a woman who lost a leg after the hurricane evacuation, said last week that he only found out about a potential settlement after reviewing court filings a few weeks ago. He wants to opt out.
And attorney Steve Herman, who also represents a few plaintiffs against Dean, questioned the particulars of a settlement deal.
If plaintiffs can only collect insurance money by agreeing not to pursue other legal claims involving medical malpractice, Dean’s corporate entities or his other assets, Herman said he’d expect many clients to opt out.
“I think people would take their chances that either the deal would blow up, or they would get a side deal, or they would pursue claims against either Dean’s assets or the patient’s compensation fund or somebody else,” Herman said.
If the settlement deal lets plaintiffs pursue other claims that could result in more money, they may play ball, Herman said, though he added that such a deal is unlikely, because it would not help Dean.
Dean’s attorney did not return a message for this story.
Herman, who was one of the architects of the class action settlements from the 2010 BP oil spill, said settlements often implode if too many plaintiffs opt out of them. In the BP settlement, BP was allowed to get money back — and to lower the overall amount in the settlement pot — once a certain number of plaintiffs opted out of the deal. BP could then move that money toward paying out future claims for people who opted out of the settlement.
Don Massey, the attorney representing the plaintiffs who has pushed for the settlement, said last week that the deal allows other lawyers and their clients to opt out. He also said it would preserve plaintiffs’ ability to file medical malpractice claims against Dean, which would likely result in higher payouts than the insurance settlement.
Massey filed the July 5 request with the state’s Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal to let the case go forward so a settlement could be reached. The appeals court denied that request, deciding instead to pause the lawsuit against Dean to weigh complaints about Jefferson Parish Judge Donald “Chick” Foret’s behavior while presiding over the case. The appeals court is also set to rule on whether Dean can be compelled to testify in the case.
Massey said he understood that many plaintiffs hoped there would be more money available to them, but that the insurance money was the only available money they could find.
Bart said he does not dispute Dean’s insurance cap. But he said there’s been no true accounting so far of how many other assets Dean has available. If Dean’s cases were to be tried before a jury, Bart said he expected his clients could get 7-figure verdicts for cases of serious injuries or deaths.
While lawyers hash out how much money Dean owes to his former residents, Dean has a new legal team representing him in his criminal case. Dean was arrested in June on eight counts of cruelty to infirmed people, five counts of health care fraud and two counts of obstruction of justice. Tangipahoa court filings show that Dean requested on Monday to substitute attorney John McLindon with the Prairieville-based law firm Daniels and Washington and the Baton Rouge-based firm Longman Jakuback.
Staff writer John Simerman contributed to this report.